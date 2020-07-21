Weather Alert

...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT CHESTERFIELD... NORTHWESTERN PRINCE GEORGE...HENRICO...SOUTHEASTERN HANOVER...WEST CENTRAL KING WILLIAM...DINWIDDIE AND SOUTHEASTERN AMELIA COUNTIES... THE CITY OF RICHMOND...THE CITY OF COLONIAL HEIGHTS...THE CITY OF HOPEWELL AND THE CITY OF PETERSBURG... AT 938 PM EDT, RADAR INDICATED A BROKEN LINE OF SHOWERS AND STRONG THUNDERSTORMS LOCATED FROM GLEN ALLEN TO 6 MILES NORTHWEST OF MCKENNEY. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 20 MPH. WIND GUSTS IN EXCESS OF 30 MPH ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF UP TO 1 INCH ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... RICHMOND, PETERSBURG, DINWIDDIE, HOPEWELL, COLONIAL HEIGHTS, ASHLAND, MCKENNEY, RANDOLPH MACON COLLEGE, VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY, TUCKAHOE, CHESTER, HIGHLAND SPRINGS, DOWNTOWN RICHMOND, BON AIR, VIRGINIA UNION UNIVERSITY, FORT LEE, UNIVERSITY OF RICHMOND, VIRGINIA STATE UNIVERSITY, MECHANICSVILLE AND HANOVER. MOTORISTS SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION IN THE VICINITY OF THESE STORMS. BE PREPARED FOR RAPID CHANGES IN WEATHER AND ROAD CONDITIONS. HEAVY RAIN COULD CAUSE PONDING OF WATER ON ROADS, AND POSSIBLE MINOR FLOODING OF DITCHES AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE MORE THAN 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE.