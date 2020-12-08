A1 wire teaser

In Nation & World | Biden lays out plan to combat pandemic in his first 100 days | Page A16
Northam considering new COVID restrictions as Virginia sees nearly 11,500 new cases since Friday, positivity rate hits 10.8%
Gov. Ralph Northam said Monday that he is considering further COVID-19 restrictions this week following upward trends since Thanksgiving and a…
Refusing to teach in-person, a Falling Creek Middle teacher's job was in limbo for weeks. Now back virtually, she wants to create a safe space for teachers
Falling Creek Middle School teacher Emma Clark refused to teach in person when called back to the classroom. For weeks her job was in limbo an…
As Virginia readies to consider the legalization of recreational marijuana, Richmond’s first medical marijuana dispensary is celebrating its opening.
Renée Thompson Truehart has had her eye on the Henrico County grocery store space for years.
The Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods has set an opening date for its bakery and food shop in Henrico County.
As John Tyler Community College moves toward name change, Tyler’s descendants grapple with understanding his identity
William Tyler, 58, runs Sherwood Forest, the preserved home of John Tyler. He and his daughter Frances, 23, hold contrasting views of the former president.
It’s officially tacky lights season, Richmond! It’s that time of year when Richmond homes dress up with over-the-top holiday light displays.
A 24-year-old Petersburg man will spend nearly 40 years behind bars for killing two men in separate killings just over two years apart in Pete…
The latest surge of COVID-19 in Virginia has strained the state’s contact tracing efforts, which will now focus primarily on people at the hig…
A Chesterfield County man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after he was caught with more than 2 pounds of heroin, nearly 2 pounds of c…