A1 wire teaser

Democrats who campaigned against Virginia’s largest public utility, Dominion Energy, swept into office. Then the company’s lobbying efforts kicked into high gear. Here’s how it fought against legislation meant to lower residents’ electric bills.
Indictments allege 3 employees of N.C. assisted living facility encouraged and filmed fight between residents
Three Winston-Salem women were indicted Monday on charges that they incited two female residents at an assisted-living facility to fight each other in an incident one of the women recorded on video last year.
Investigators searching digital devices belonging to a Glen Allen businessman, then suspected of fraud, say they found thousands of files of c…
After 15 years in business, Bistro 27 is closing for good at the end of service Saturday.
Construction should start soon on another large distribution warehouse in Chesterfield County.
The potent aroma at 2804 Decatur St. in the Manchester neighborhood of South Richmond could be described as either overwhelming, intoxicating …
Virginia Tech has reported more than 1,200 cases. George Mason and Old Dominion have reported less than 100, but they've tested far fewer students.
Gov. Ralph Northam along with state health and safety officials will be giving an update on the fight against COVID-19 in Virginia.
A transportation worker at Richmond Public Schools has died after testing positive for COVID-19, the district’s superintendent announced Friday.
The next wave of Chesterfield County students will be going back to school in two weeks.