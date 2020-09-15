A1 wire teaser
Colleges and universities have provided no shortage of reasons for cutting their sports teams. Fiscal restraints and Title IX compliance lead …
After years of trying, Richmond International Airport is finally getting some flights to the U.S. West Coast.
HARRISONBURG — Jessica Reyes watched as stickers on floors guiding direction and distance went unheeded and unregulated during the days of her…
UVA hasn't had a positive test in months, but the Hokies have dealt with both positive tests and player quarantines due to contact tracing.
The Virginia General Assembly is considering a bill to repeal qualified immunity for law enforcement officials. Even if it doesn’t pass the sp…
Instead of taking small steps to solve a big problem, the Virginia Senate passed a package of sweeping legislative reforms on Thursday that wo…
As a bear lurked, hikers found a man's remains scattered near a campsite in the North Carolina portion of Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Friday, rangers said Saturday.
A recently hired corrections officer at Riverside Regional Jail has been arrested and charged with providing opioid drugs to prisoners within …
Clemson paid $119.15 to feed each player on Friday night alone, instead of using the team's on-campus dining hall.
President Donald Trump proclaimed last year that Virginia would “come back HOME Republican in 2020!” — but less than two months from Election …