A1 wire teaser

Hundreds of Richmond-area real estate and credit union employees were set to be vaccinated this weekend. That changed after we asked why.
Update: Following public criticism, Virginia Credit Union says it will not offer Richmond area employees vaccines until they're eligible to do so
A former Henrico County firefighter who lost his job after making a comment on the county public schools’ Facebook page concerning the protest…
WATCH NOW: As gun rights activists drive and walk through Richmond's streets, questions raised about city's weapons enforcement
With Capitol square with barricaded, some Second Amendment advocates drove through the city. Others brought assault rifles and stood on Bank Street.
A Virginia Senate committee voted along party lines on Tuesday to back the censure of Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, for allegedly support…
Ashland police are investigating after several businesses along Railroad Avenue were littered with leaflets displaying a swastika and text sta…
'We are going to turbocharge this': Virginia scrambles to solve its problems with gaps in COVID vaccination data
Virginia’s vaccine data dashboard shows about 42% of its nearly 960,000 doses have been administered. State officials say that number is incom…
A day after recording nearly 10,000 new COVID-19 cases, the Virginia Department of Health on Monday reported 7,245 more, marking the state’s s…
Labor Law: Labor Department finalizes rule on how to classify independent contractors but it differs from Virginia law
The U.S. Department of Labor issued a final ruling on the classification of independent contractors versus employees.
Family of Charlottesville teen fatally shot by state troopers dispute police account, demand justice
A Charlottesville teen’s mother who was allowed to view a police video of her son’s fatal shooting on Interstate 64 by two state troopers says…