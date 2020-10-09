A1 wire teaser

In Nation & World | Michigan governor says peers have reached out after plot foiled | Page A10
The second Trader Joe’s store in the Richmond region is slated to open on Friday, Oct. 9.
Six Richmond-area post offices report tampered mailboxes early Monday; could contain election ballots
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is investigating six post office locations including Westhampton, Glen Allen, Midlothian, Lakeside, Regency and Pocoshock.
Angel Montague Blakes panicked when her husband called and told her that her son, Jerome Montague, had been shot.
J.C. Penney has put another one of its five Richmond-area stores under contract to be sold.
Army investigators: Missing Petersburg man found dead in swamp at Fort Lee died accidentally of drug toxicity
A missing Petersburg man found dead in May in the Blackwater Swamp area at Fort Lee died accidentally of drug toxicity, the U.S. Army Criminal…
He was on a ventilator after having cardiac arrest.
The prominent profanity has upset many alumni and community members.
Democrats who campaigned against Virginia’s largest public utility, Dominion Energy, swept into office. Then the company’s lobbying efforts kicked into high gear. Here’s how it fought against legislation meant to lower residents’ electric bills.
Momentum gradually grew for Samantha Huge’s ouster as William & Mary’s director of athletics, and Tuesday it swallowed her. Huge and the s…
The Times-Dispatch’s seventh annual report on the area’s Top Workplaces reveals the first-, second- and third-place rankings of businesses in each of four size categories — mega, large, midsize and small.