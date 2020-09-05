A1 wire teaser

In Nation & World | Grand jury to probe death in police custody in Rochester, N.Y. | Page B1
A recently hired corrections officer at Riverside Regional Jail has been arrested and charged with providing opioid drugs to prisoners within …
James Madison University is reversing course on in-person classes after recording 500 cases of COVID-19.
The Richmond region’s second Trader Joe’s store should open in October.
He thought the blue lights meant local police. It was ICE. Now he's detained in a Virginia immigrant detention center
He wasn’t afraid until the officer gripped the gun-packed holster and eyed him closely, clutching the neck of a bulletproof vest that stretche…
A Henrico County man was sentenced to 12 months in jail after being convicted Tuesday of driving under the influence of marijuana in a 2019 cr…
Puritan Cleaners, the Richmond region’s largest dry cleaning operator, is buying a smaller yet well-known competitor.
A judge in Hanover County issued a temporary restraining order Tuesday that closes Calabash Seafood Restaurant, which had defied COVID restrictions and operated with a suspended license.
As freshmen at Virginia Commonwealth University, Sarah Hartman and Alyce Kilby-Woodward were excited to get on campus, move into their dorm ro…
His speech was watched 124,000 times on social media. It circulated among the staff at Trinity Episcopal and brought his parents to tears.
Liberty University is opening an independent investigation into Jerry Falwell Jr.’s tenure as president, a wide-ranging inquiry that will incl…