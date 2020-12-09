A1 wire teaser

In Nation & World | Biden hails his Pentagon pick, putting some Dems in a bind | Page A12
Northam considering new COVID restrictions as Virginia sees nearly 11,500 new cases since Friday, positivity rate hits 10.8%
UPDATE: Northam to announce new COVID-19 restrictions Thursday after Virginia hits record high for new cases
Refusing to teach in-person, a Falling Creek Middle teacher's job was in limbo for weeks. Now back virtually, she wants to create a safe space for teachers
Falling Creek Middle School teacher Emma Clark refused to teach in person when called back to the classroom. For weeks her job was in limbo an…
As Virginia readies to consider the legalization of recreational marijuana, Richmond’s first medical marijuana dispensary is celebrating its opening.
Renée Thompson Truehart has had her eye on the Henrico County grocery store space for years.
The Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods has set an opening date for its bakery and food shop in Henrico County.
It’s officially tacky lights season, Richmond! It’s that time of year when Richmond homes dress up with over-the-top holiday light displays.
As John Tyler Community College moves toward name change, Tyler’s descendants grapple with understanding his identity
William Tyler, 58, runs Sherwood Forest, the preserved home of John Tyler. He and his daughter Frances, 23, hold contrasting views of the former president.
WATCH NOW: Customers wait in long lines to buy fried chicken, potato wedges and breakfast pizza at newly opened Ukrop’s Market Hall
Margaret Norman was on a mission Tuesday morning — to get Ukrop’s fried chicken.
The latest surge of COVID-19 in Virginia has strained the state’s contact tracing efforts, which will now focus primarily on people at the hig…
Two Richmond police detectives are each facing two additional misdemeanor counts of assault and battery following an investigation into their …