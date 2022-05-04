A1 wire teaser

In Nation & World | Russia attacks Ukraine supply lines as EU proposes oil ban | Page A12
James Madison continues to grapple with death of softball standout Lauren Bernett:
An official report from the medical examiner’s office is pending.
Virginia Museum of Fine Arts no longer involved in Monument Avenue project after city's takeover of Lee statue
The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts is no longer part of a project for “reimagining” Monument Avenue following the removal of Confederate statues…
When will it end? “It is frustrating when you get rejection after rejection," says one homebuyer.
A large contingent of Hanover County Sheriff's deputies were near the Atlee Recreation Association building in Mechanicsville early Friday evening after authorities received a report that human remains were possibly found, police said.
Richmond man, Rand Hooper, sentenced to 6 years for 2017 Lancaster boating crash that killed Graham McCormick
NORFOLK — It’s been more than 1,725 days since the 2017 boating crash that killed 31-year-old Graham McCormick in Lancaster County.
Lauren Bernett was a snowboarder, country music enthusiast and animal lover. She was a daughter, sister, granddaughter and friend.
A driver hit and killed a pedestrian on West Broad Street late Saturday, then fled the scene.
A midterm election playing out as a referendum on President Joe Biden could now become, at least in part, a referendum on abortion rights.
