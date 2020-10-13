A1 wire teaser
Democrats who campaigned against Virginia’s largest public utility, Dominion Energy, swept into office. Then the company’s lobbying efforts kicked into high gear. Here’s how it fought against legislation meant to lower residents’ electric bills.
The second Trader Joe’s store in the Richmond region is slated to open on Friday, Oct. 9.
After 15 years in business, Bistro 27 is closing for good at the end of service Saturday.
Investigators searching digital devices belonging to a Glen Allen businessman, then suspected of fraud, say they found thousands of files of c…
Army investigators: Missing Petersburg man found dead in swamp at Fort Lee died accidentally of drug toxicity
A missing Petersburg man found dead in May in the Blackwater Swamp area at Fort Lee died accidentally of drug toxicity, the U.S. Army Criminal…
Construction should start soon on another large distribution warehouse in Chesterfield County.
A transportation worker at Richmond Public Schools has died after testing positive for COVID-19, the district’s superintendent announced Friday.
'All we’re trying to do [is] show we’re allies' with the Billboard House on Buford Road in Chesterfield County
Some folks leave nice letters and messages in their mailbox, including one that read, in part: "I SAW YOUR GIGANTIC BLM!!!!...I turned around and drove past again. I am not sure if you understand the impact. I felt respected. I felt appreciated. That feeling of love and respect was conveyed to my family."
Trump gets 3 nominations
Gov. Ralph Northam along with state health and safety officials will be giving an update on the fight against COVID-19 in Virginia.