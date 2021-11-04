A1 wire teaser

In Nation & World | House Democrats push for vote on Biden’s $1.75T plan | Page A12
UPDATE: Democrat Terry McAuliffe has conceded to Republican Glenn Youngkin in the Virginia governor’s race, a stunning defeat for Virginia Dem…
The Colonial Athletic Association will not allow James Madison’s teams to compete for league championships this year if the school accepts an …
What looked like a draw for control of the House of Delegates turned into an apparent Republican victory with the defeat of Del. Lashrecse Air…
Man paroled in 2019 after being sentenced 30 years ago to life prison for string of Henrico robberies is convicted of new crimes
A local man who was released on parole in 2019 after being sentenced more than 30 years ago to life in prison for a series of violent armed ro…
Wednesday morning update:
Kyle Kressler was arrested last week after an incident occurred in a University of Richmond upperclass dormitory.
'We are burnt out and do not feel valued or supported': Frustrated nurses at VCU Health threatened a walk out. It never happened.
VCU Health employees won't receive bonuses or raises as large as last year, leading nurses to call for a walkout that never materialized.
Linwood Holton, Virginia's first GOP governor of the 20th century, who embraced civil rights, dies at 98
Linwood Holton, vanguard of two-party competition in once solidly Democratic Virginia as its first Republican governor of the 20th century and…
No defense can stop Brennan Armstrong. Except, maybe, the one he’s teamed with.
House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn isn’t conceding the loss of the Democratic majority in the House of Delegates, despite a Republican surge to …