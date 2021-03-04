A1 wire teaser
VCU announced Sunday it has suspended the Delta Chi fraternity. Similarly, the Delta Chi national office issued a cease-and-desist order to its VCU chapter Saturday.
A suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Henrico County police captain on Saturday is in police custody on two felony charges.
A 33-year veteran with Henrico County police who was captain of the department's Special Operations group has been identified as the pedestria…
Richmond and Henrico health districts holding large-scale events where up to 12,000 seniors can get vaccinated
The Richmond and Henrico health districts, in conjunction with Henrico County, will hold three large-scale vaccination events in the coming da…
Chester man charged with shooting woman multiple times while she was driving on I-95 in Chesterfield
A Chester man has been charged with shooting a woman he apparently didn’t know while she was driving on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County o…
Court records provide a glimpse into the tumultuous relationship — one that endured the death of a child and years of bitter fighting — betwee…
The cleanup unfolded on a day when First Lady Jill Biden was touring the Virginia Commonwealth University Massey Cancer Center, a few blocks away. A widely shared post circulating on social media late Wednesday drew a link between Biden’s visit and what happened at the Coliseum.
Josiah VanFleet said the U.S. Coast Guard helped measure the fish when he docked his boat at the Oregon Inlet, putting it at an estimated 1,000 pounds.
Virginia needs to vaccinate 5 million people to reach herd immunity. Are there 5 million people willing to receive a shot?
Six companies are competing to develop casino resorts in Richmond, but two of them also are vying for the same property in South Richmond.