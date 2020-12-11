A1 wire teaser

In Nation & World | What’s in store when the Electoral College meets on Monday? | Page A12
Northam considering new COVID restrictions as Virginia sees nearly 11,500 new cases since Friday, positivity rate hits 10.8%
Refusing to teach in-person, a Falling Creek Middle teacher's job was in limbo for weeks. Now back virtually, she wants to create a safe space for teachers
The Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods has set an opening date for its bakery and food shop in Henrico County.
WATCH NOW: Customers wait in long lines to buy fried chicken, potato wedges and breakfast pizza at newly opened Ukrop’s Market Hall
Margaret Norman was on a mission Tuesday morning — to get Ukrop’s fried chicken.
It’s officially tacky lights season, Richmond! It’s that time of year when Richmond homes dress up with over-the-top holiday light displays.
As John Tyler Community College moves toward name change, Tyler’s descendants grapple with understanding his identity
William Tyler, 58, runs Sherwood Forest, the preserved home of John Tyler. He and his daughter Frances, 23, hold contrasting views of the former president.
