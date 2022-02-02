A1 wire teasers
‘It’s scaring people to death’: Youngkin’s tip line fuels anger from the left, fear from Black teachers
When the state announced in 2020 that it would launch a new high school-level African American history course, Dianne Carter de Mayo quickly v…
Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s push to open more privately run public schools got the support of a number of Virginia higher education leaders who sign…
Press freedom groups expressed concern Tuesday after a powerful state senator used a Twitter account run by political consultants to attack a …
A Hanover County man accused of killing two officers at Bridgewater College has ongoing mental health issues and needed help, his mother said …
'Commanders.com' changed hands this week. The Washington Football Team announces its new name next Wednesday.
Something new is coming to the website Commanders.com. Will it involve the Washington Football Team?
WATCH NOW: Richmond officer struck by motorcyclist doing stunts on Broad Street; police, witnesses differ on events
"In my eyes, I was like, this is really reckless of them. The whole thing just seemed very silly on both ends.”
Two Henrico entrepreneurs who created spit-free way to blow out candles appeared on 'Shark Tank;' product sold out within hours
Two Henrico County fathers appeared Friday night on the popular “Shark Tank” television program seeking an investment in their Blowzee device that allows people to blow out candles without spewing germs and spit all over a birthday cake.
Campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson were shot and killed on campus, Bridgewater president David W. Bushman said in a statement Tuesday evening.
In the wake of the snow, wind and cold will be the story on Saturday. Sunshine will return by Saturday afternoon, but temperatures will have a…
'He was very much the Virginia gentleman:' Richmond business leader Floyd D. Gottwald Jr.. dies at 99
Floyd D. Gottwald Jr. was not one to seek out the spotlight even though he led some of Richmond’s most iconic businesses.