GLOUCESTER — When a miniature horse walks into a convalescent center — especially a horse wearing sneakers — the reactions are bound to be strong.

Laughter. Shock. Excitement. Even a few tears of joy.

“Oh, I wish I had a piece of an apple,” said Nancy Spencer, a resident of Walter Reed Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Gloucester, stroking Buddy the therapy horse as he stood quietly by her bed. “He’s such a nice baby. He makes me want to live on a farm.”

Buddy is one of four horses owned by Nancie Roahrig, a Gloucester resident, horse trainer and founder/president of Step Up into TLC. The nonprofit provides equine-assisted therapy at hospitals, children’s clinics, rehabilitation centers, long-term care communities and hospices.

Roahrig also brings Buddy and two other horses — JJ, a Clydesdale, and Dillon, a pony — to birthday parties, weddings, parades and special events at schools, libraries and churches. In some cases, she offers horse-drawn rides in a three-seated cart.

“Horses are healing because they give steady and unconditional love, with no judgment,” Roahrig said. “Some of the interactions I witness with patients or medical staff are so emotional that they give me chills. It’s beautiful.”

A native of Tucson, Ariz., Roahrig has been involved in equine therapy since 1997. She launched Step Up into TLC as a nonprofit in 2006. “Step up” is a command for a gait increase while “TLC” stands for “therapeutic loving caballos,” the Spanish word for horses.

Roahrig moved to Gloucester in November 2021 to live near family. A widowed mother of three and grandmother of 11, she shares her 5-acre property with Buddy, JJ, Dillon and Prince Caspian the Friesian horse, a breed resembling a light draft horse. While most people assume Buddy is a pony, miniature horses have different genetics.

Buddy, a 15-year-old rescue animal who Roahrig bought on Craigslist, is a little over 2 feet tall, weighs 135 pounds and has tiny hooves that fit into shoes from Build-A-Bear Workshop. He wears those and footies to prevent him from slipping on hard floors or from dirtying carpets.

JJ, meanwhile, stands about 6 feet tall, weighs 1,900 pounds and needs veterinary wrap or duct tape for his massive hooves, although he can pass comfortably through most doorways. Roahrig bought the now-18-year-old from a farm in Texas when he was 3; she has previously owned two Clydesdales retired from Anheuser-Busch.

Roahrig provides health care facilities with detailed health records on all of her horses, keeps them clean and well-groomed, and has liability insurance to cover any injuries or damage. And yes, she cleans up accidents, which fortunately are rare (and never happen with JJ).

As with therapy dogs, personality is most critical with equines, Roahrig said. “Some horses are really headstrong or nervous, which isn’t good,” she said. “I’m looking for a quiet temperament — somebody with a little bit of a lazy side.”

Walking on a rope lead down hallways and into rooms at Walter Reed, Buddy is an immediate hit in his Halloween-themed headband, saddle and socks. He strolls up confidently to wheelchairs, hospital beds and tables and rests his head in residents’ laps for petting. He’ll even get on an elevator if needed.

“He’s so precious,” said Julie Boothe, activities director at Walter Reed. “People love him.”

A former city girl, Roahrig didn’t fall in love with horses until her 30s, thanks to her daughter’s interest in riding. She and her late husband, Gregg, bought their child a horse, which was a hit until another interest appeared on the scene.

“She found boys,” Roahrig recalled with a laugh. “And I was left with the horse.”

Roahrig began riding and then driving horses. In 1997, Gregg built a barn and carriage, and Nancie started a carriage company with her first Clydesdale, Lenny. She later began taking Lenny to schools and libraries in Arizona to give kids a chance to interact with a real horse.

When a friend whose daughter had cancer mentioned how much the girl would have loved seeing a horse during treatment, Roahrig called child life specialists at two area hospitals about making visits. They welcomed Lenny with open arms.