 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Abner

Abner

Abner

Oh my goodness!!! This precious pup is will melt your heart! Abner is approximately 4 years and 14lbs, the perfect... View on PetFinder

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News