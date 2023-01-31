A Times-Dispatch subscription supports local journalism

Chris_Coates Follow Chris_Coates Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When lawmakers returned to the Virginia Capitol for the 2023 session, Richmond Times-Dispatch journalists were there to report on key legislation as it developed. The extensive coverage spanned multiple platforms, from our "Virginia Politics Insider" newsletter by editor Andrew Cain to our reporters’ roundtable produced live in the newsroom on Fridays. Dozens of stories, photos, videos and more have been produced so far — with much more coming.

Such comprehensive coverage is possible because of the financial support from our subscribers. The investment helps provide the resources we need to report the news.

But the impact extends far beyond our statehouse reporting. The political team is just one piece of our award-winning newsroom that’s full of talented and passionate reporters, editors and visual journalists.

There are writers like Bill Lohmann, whose columns showcase unique and interesting Virginians from all walks of life. There’s Sean Sublette, our on-staff meteorologist, whose insightful forecasts and reporting on climate tell the story behind data. There’s multimedia journalist Eva Russo, public safety reporter Lyndon German and counties reporter Thad Green, to name just a few.

All are talented and dedicated professionals who take the responsibility and honor of telling our region’s stories seriously.

If you’re a subscriber, thank you. And if you’re not, I invite you to join us. Unlimited access to our digital content — including videos, podcasts and the popular e-edition — starts at $1 for 26 weeks. Learn more at richmond.com/members.

Have a story idea or suggestion for our newsroom? Email me at ccoates@timesdispatch.com.

Thanks for reading.

Chris Coates is executive editor of The Times-Dispatch.

Close 1 of 9 Rescue 11-01-1972: Rescue vehicle parked by the river. Rescue 04-07-1971: Rescue squad at scene of auto accident at Thompson Street and Monument Avenue. Rescue 07-28-1966 (cutline): Three injured on Interstate 95 Raymond D. Ashe, a member of the Ashland Rescue Squad, gives first aid to Miss Ellen Baum, 14, niece of Mr. and Mrs. Alexander Mininberg of Washington on Interstate 95 about six miles north of Ashland. Mr. and Mrs. Miniberg were pinned in the front seat of their car, which went out of control about noon yesterday in the southbound lane and crashed against an embankment. Mr. and Mrs. Mininberg were taken to Richmond Memorial Hosptial to be treated. Rescue 01-04-1960: Rescue men leaving the scene. Rescue 10-16-1972 (cutline): Rescue Squad Parade: The Henrico Volunteer Rescue Squad held a parade yesterday to kick of its 1972 fund drive. Five other rescue squads participated in the parade that began in Sandston and ended at the host squad's new headquarters at 5401 Huntman Road. The fund drive goal is $30,000. Rescue 08-18-1980 (cutline): Sue, Bill Collins check rescue equipment in new squad program. Rescue 06-15-1973 (cutline): Mary Lou Mountcastle, Sarah Cooley, and Mary Beth Wilson of the Henrico Volunteer Rescue Squad. Rescue 12-14-1983 (cutline): Mark Hardy, Mike Watson, Russ Mollenauer and Debbie Mollenauer form the tactical squad for the Hanover County Tactical Rescue Team. Rescue 12-13-1973 (cutline): East Hanover crew communicates on the move. Mrs. Joyce Gill, Mrs. Betty Throckmorton. From the Archives: RVA Rescue Squads 1 of 9 Rescue 11-01-1972: Rescue vehicle parked by the river. Rescue 04-07-1971: Rescue squad at scene of auto accident at Thompson Street and Monument Avenue. Rescue 07-28-1966 (cutline): Three injured on Interstate 95 Raymond D. Ashe, a member of the Ashland Rescue Squad, gives first aid to Miss Ellen Baum, 14, niece of Mr. and Mrs. Alexander Mininberg of Washington on Interstate 95 about six miles north of Ashland. Mr. and Mrs. Miniberg were pinned in the front seat of their car, which went out of control about noon yesterday in the southbound lane and crashed against an embankment. Mr. and Mrs. Mininberg were taken to Richmond Memorial Hosptial to be treated. Rescue 01-04-1960: Rescue men leaving the scene. Rescue 10-16-1972 (cutline): Rescue Squad Parade: The Henrico Volunteer Rescue Squad held a parade yesterday to kick of its 1972 fund drive. Five other rescue squads participated in the parade that began in Sandston and ended at the host squad's new headquarters at 5401 Huntman Road. The fund drive goal is $30,000. Rescue 08-18-1980 (cutline): Sue, Bill Collins check rescue equipment in new squad program. Rescue 06-15-1973 (cutline): Mary Lou Mountcastle, Sarah Cooley, and Mary Beth Wilson of the Henrico Volunteer Rescue Squad. Rescue 12-14-1983 (cutline): Mark Hardy, Mike Watson, Russ Mollenauer and Debbie Mollenauer form the tactical squad for the Hanover County Tactical Rescue Team. Rescue 12-13-1973 (cutline): East Hanover crew communicates on the move. Mrs. Joyce Gill, Mrs. Betty Throckmorton.