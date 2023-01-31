 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A Times-Dispatch subscription supports local journalism

When lawmakers returned to the Virginia Capitol for the 2023 session, Richmond Times-Dispatch journalists were there to report on key legislation as it developed. The extensive coverage spanned multiple platforms, from our "Virginia Politics Insider" newsletter by editor Andrew Cain to our reporters’ roundtable produced live in the newsroom on Fridays. Dozens of stories, photos, videos and more have been produced so far — with much more coming.

Such comprehensive coverage is possible because of the financial support from our subscribers. The investment helps provide the resources we need to report the news.

But the impact extends far beyond our statehouse reporting. The political team is just one piece of our award-winning newsroom that’s full of talented and passionate reporters, editors and visual journalists.

There are writers like Bill Lohmann, whose columns showcase unique and interesting Virginians from all walks of life. There’s Sean Sublette, our on-staff meteorologist, whose insightful forecasts and reporting on climate tell the story behind data. There’s multimedia journalist Eva Russo, public safety reporter Lyndon German and counties reporter Thad Green, to name just a few. 

All are talented and dedicated professionals who take the responsibility and honor of telling our region’s stories seriously.

If you’re a subscriber, thank you. And if you’re not, I invite you to join us. Unlimited access to our digital content — including videos, podcasts and the popular e-edition — starts at $1 for 26 weeks. Learn more at richmond.com/members.

Have a story idea or suggestion for our newsroom? Email me at ccoates@timesdispatch.com.

Thanks for reading.

Chris Coates is executive editor of The Times-Dispatch. 

