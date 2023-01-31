A Times-Dispatch subscription supports local journalism

Such comprehensive coverage is possible because of the financial support from our subscribers. The investment helps provide the resources we need to report the news.
But the impact extends far beyond our statehouse reporting. The political team is just one piece of our award-winning newsroom that’s full of talented and passionate reporters, editors and visual journalists.
There are writers like Bill Lohmann, whose columns showcase unique and interesting Virginians from all walks of life. There’s Sean Sublette, our on-staff meteorologist, whose insightful forecasts and reporting on climate tell the story behind data. There’s multimedia journalist Eva Russo, public safety reporter Lyndon German and counties reporter Thad Green, to name just a few.
All are talented and dedicated professionals who take the responsibility and honor of telling our region’s stories seriously.
If you’re a subscriber, thank you. And if you’re not, I invite you to join us. Unlimited access to our digital content — including videos, podcasts and the popular e-edition — starts at $1 for 26 weeks. Learn more at richmond.com/members.
07-28-1966 (cutline): Three injured on Interstate 95 Raymond D. Ashe, a member of the Ashland Rescue Squad, gives first aid to Miss Ellen Baum, 14, niece of Mr. and Mrs. Alexander Mininberg of Washington on Interstate 95 about six miles north of Ashland. Mr. and Mrs. Miniberg were pinned in the front seat of their car, which went out of control about noon yesterday in the southbound lane and crashed against an embankment. Mr. and Mrs. Mininberg were taken to Richmond Memorial Hosptial to be treated.
The Henrico Volunteer Rescue Squad held a parade yesterday to kick of its 1972 fund drive. Five other rescue squads participated in the parade that began in Sandston and ended at the host squad's new headquarters at 5401 Huntman Road. The fund drive goal is $30,000.
04-07-1971: Rescue squad at scene of auto accident at Thompson Street and Monument Avenue.
Sterling A. Clarke
Rescue
07-28-1966 (cutline): Three injured on Interstate 95 Raymond D. Ashe, a member of the Ashland Rescue Squad, gives first aid to Miss Ellen Baum, 14, niece of Mr. and Mrs. Alexander Mininberg of Washington on Interstate 95 about six miles north of Ashland. Mr. and Mrs. Miniberg were pinned in the front seat of their car, which went out of control about noon yesterday in the southbound lane and crashed against an embankment. Mr. and Mrs. Mininberg were taken to Richmond Memorial Hosptial to be treated.
Bill Lane
Rescue
01-04-1960: Rescue men leaving the scene.
Times-Dispatch
Rescue
10-16-1972 (cutline): Rescue Squad Parade:
The Henrico Volunteer Rescue Squad held a parade yesterday to kick of its 1972 fund drive. Five other rescue squads participated in the parade that began in Sandston and ended at the host squad's new headquarters at 5401 Huntman Road. The fund drive goal is $30,000.
Wallace Clark
Rescue
08-18-1980 (cutline): Sue, Bill Collins check rescue equipment in new squad program.
Amir Pishdad
Rescue
06-15-1973 (cutline): Mary Lou Mountcastle, Sarah Cooley, and Mary Beth Wilson of the Henrico Volunteer Rescue Squad.
Gary Burns
Rescue
12-14-1983 (cutline): Mark Hardy, Mike Watson, Russ Mollenauer and Debbie Mollenauer form the tactical squad for the Hanover County Tactical Rescue Team.
Rich Crawford
Rescue
12-13-1973 (cutline): East Hanover crew communicates on the move. Mrs. Joyce Gill, Mrs. Betty Throckmorton.