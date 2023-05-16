 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Introducing the new Times-Dispatch app

Download our new app at https://richmond.com/apps/

The Richmond Times-Dispatch is Richmond and Central Virginia's leading source for local news; Virginia politics; high school and college sports; commentary; entertainment; arts and events. Download our free smartphone and tablet app for breaking news, today's headlines, local job listings, weather forecasts and traffic updates on the go. If you have news and photos to share, simply click Submit a Story and upload your report.

Your story lives in Richmond. From reporting on all of your favorite teams to the news that matters most in the community, we cover it all.

Now, you can easily access the very latest news in our new news app built for you. Right from the start you can customize your experience in order to read, see, and hear exclusive commentary, stunning photography, video updates, and binge-worthy podcasts. 

Here are just some of the app’s amazing features: 

  • Your Stories – personalize your experience by selecting the local news topics that matter most to you

  • Get notified – stay in the loop by selecting alerts for news, sports, weather, and more

  • Easy navigation – see all the latest local stories by simply swiping up/down, and left/right

  • Read stories your way – either in the News Feed or via the E-edition

  • Breaking news updates – top banners let you know what’s happening right now

  • Continue watching – pause a video and pick up where you left off across devices

  • Bookmark for later – save stories to enjoy at your leisure

  • Listen to articles – press the play button to listen instead

  • Customize your text size – make the content bigger or smaller in your profile settings

  • Weather where you are – hourly, 10-day forecasts, and frequent video updates

People are also reading…

The Times-Dispatch app is where local news has never been this personal. Download it today. Available in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.