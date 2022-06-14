New Times-Dispatch e-edition coming your way

Chris Coates Follow Chris Coates Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Here’s good news for the many readers who use our popular e-edition every day. On Wednesday, watch for a new platform with easier navigation and updated features.

Our e-edition has been around in one form or another for years, allowing readers to flip through a digital replica of the printed newspaper on a smartphone or tablet. Access is included in your subscription.

The latest upgrades were the result of research and feedback. Last week, I was given a sneak peek of the new look, which has an revamped top menu bar, new options for printing and downloading pages, and quick access to features like games and puzzles, among other needed improvements.

It’s a terrific upgrade.

As always, I welcome your thoughts about our work. Reach me at: (804) 649-6146 or ccoates@timesdispatch.com

Welcome, interns!

I also want to welcome our group of new interns to The Times-Dispatch. You'll see their work over the next few months.

They are:

Reporting: Madyson Fitzgerald and Katherine Lutge

Sports: Joe Dodson

Visuals: Armond Feffer

Copy editing: Bre Offenberger

We’re lucky to have them with us.

Thanks for subscribing.

Chris Coates is executive editor of the Richmond Times-Dispatch.