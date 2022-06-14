New Times-Dispatch e-edition coming your way

Here’s good news for the many readers who use our popular e-edition every day. On Wednesday, watch for a new platform with easier navigation and updated features.
Our e-edition has been around in one form or another for years, allowing readers to flip through a digital replica of the printed newspaper on a smartphone or tablet. Access is included in your subscription.
The latest upgrades were the result of research and feedback. Last week, I was given a sneak peek of the new look, which has an revamped top menu bar, new options for printing and downloading pages, and quick access to features like games and puzzles, among other needed improvements.
As always, I welcome your thoughts about our work. Reach me at: (804) 649-6146 or
ccoates@timesdispatch.com Welcome, interns!
I also want to welcome our group of new interns to The Times-Dispatch. You'll see their work over the next few months.
Reporting: Madyson Fitzgerald and Katherine Lutge Copy editing: Bre Offenberger
We’re lucky to have them with us.
Top five weekend events: ¿Qué Pasa? Festival, Ashland Strawberry Festival, Fred Armisen and Bon Iver
Fred Armisen
Friday
Former “Saturday Night Live” staffer is hitting the road this summer on his “Comedy for Musicians but Everyone is Welcome” tour. The tour taps into jokes for musicians, that the everymanperson can appreciate, as well as including Armisen on drums and guitar. With Def Rain. 8 p.m. The National, 708 E. Broad St. $25-$30.
thenationalva.com or (888) 929-7849.
¿Qué Pasa? Festival
Sat
urdayAfter two years of postponement because of COVID, the Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s annual ¿Qué Pasa? Festival returns to the Canal Walk. Explore the diversity of Hispanic and Latin American cultures with dance, food, drinks, crafts, art activities and education. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. 320 S. 12 St. to Virginia St. Free entry, pay as you go. https://quepasafestival.com/
Ashland Strawberry Faire
Saturday
Celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Ashland Strawberry Faire at Randolph Macon College. Enjoy live music, 300 vendors, a pet pageant, trolley rides, a kids’ parade and lots and lots of strawberries. Proceeds benefit scholarships and grants to local nonprofits. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Randolph Macon College Campus, Henry Street. Free entry, pay as you go.
https://ashlandstrawberryfaire.com/
RIFF Music Festival
Sunday
The Richmond International Film Festival wraps up a week of events with a Music Fest at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery featuring a full day of music from bands around the world on indoor and outdoor stages. Noon-5:30 p.m. Free to attend, pay as you go, donations encouraged. Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, 2408 Ownby Lane.
https://riffva2022.eventive.org/welcome
Bon Iver
Sunday
American indie folk band, Bon Iver, will perform at Virginia Credit Union Live! with Bonny Light Horseman opening. Bon Iver is known for songs “Skinny Love” and “Rosyln” and their collaborations with Taylor Swift on “Exile” and “Evermore.” 7:30 p.m. Virginia Credit Union Live! at Richmond Raceway, 900 E. Laburnum Ave. $49.50 to $99.50.
www.vaculive.com or (804) 612-1900.
