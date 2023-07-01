“We thought it was important to start a dialogue with law enforcement on how to get there, which starts with gaining a better understanding of the obstacles police departments are facing," said Times-Dispatch Opinion Editor and discussion moderator Scott Bass. "The hope is the forum will be a positive first step in that direction.”

The free event will be held in the Richmond Times-Dispatch auditorium at 300 E. Franklin St. Parking is available on site.

Richmond Interim Police Chief Rick Edwards, Henrico County Police Chief Eric English and Virginia Commonwealth University Police Chief John Venuti will be on hand to discuss policing in a post-Floyd America and how their departments can improve relations between communities and police.

"I am looking forward to sharing the steps VCU Police continues to take in order to provide the highest level of public safety at VCU and Richmond," Venuti said. "But, even more importantly, I am looking forward to listening to the community members to hear their perspectives and concerns and to find ways we can work together toward a safer community for everyone."

Police chiefs will take part in conversations on how their departments address officer shortages, recruitment, diversity, training and procedures.

"The dynamics of policing and communities are continuously evolving," English said. "It is important that conversations and collaboration between law enforcement and communities continue to expand in order to address community concerns."

Topics covered will include law enforcement in marginalized communities, community mistrust post-Floyd and the rising incidents of police brutality and shootings.

“After Floyd, police reform became a battle cry," Bass added. "But we sometimes overlook that we still need effective community policing, especially in our marginalized communities.”

Said Edwards: "Everyone can contribute to the safety of our city, and this goes beyond seizing illegal weapons and making arrests. Open dialogue is vital so we can move forward with a shared understanding of the issues and identify common solutions to better protect our communities."

Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Michael Paul Williams and reporter Em Holter of The Times-Dispatch will serve as panelists along with Brian Williams, associate professor of public policy at the University of Virginia. Questions also can be submitted to sbass@timesdispatch.com.

"This panel has the potential to serve as catalyst for positive change," Williams said. "But this potential must be realized. This event provides an opportunity to bridge gaps of understanding that can be constructive in solidifying the partnership that is needed for the co-production of public safety and public order."