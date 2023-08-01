79, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Friday, July 28, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Evylin Davis and William W. Absher, Sr., and his wife of 46 years, Virginia Fulwider "Mimi" Absher. Bill is survived by his children, William "Billy" Absher, III (Ginger), Dwight Farmer (Kelli), and Brent Farmer (Tamara Privitera); six grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. He attended Thomas Jefferson High School where he was a member of the JROTC program. Bill was a US Army Veteran and retired as a supervisor after a long career with the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond. He had a passion for antiquing and collecting, specifically, John Deere memorabilia. Bill and Virginia loved spending summers at the river. They also enjoyed traveling. Their most memorable trips were to Branson, MO, Alaska, and a cruise form West to East through the Panama Canal. Bill was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church. Services, with a period of visitation one hour prior, will be held 11 a.m. Friday, August 4, 2023 at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Interment will follow at 1 p.m. in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.