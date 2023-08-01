79, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Friday, July 28, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Evylin Davis and William W. Absher, Sr., and his wife of 46 years, Virginia Fulwider "Mimi" Absher. Bill is survived by his children, William "Billy" Absher, III (Ginger), Dwight Farmer (Kelli), and Brent Farmer (Tamara Privitera); six grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. He attended Thomas Jefferson High School where he was a member of the JROTC program. Bill was a US Army Veteran and retired as a supervisor after a long career with the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond. He had a passion for antiquing and collecting, specifically, John Deere memorabilia. Bill and Virginia loved spending summers at the river. They also enjoyed traveling. Their most memorable trips were to Branson, MO, Alaska, and a cruise form West to East through the Panama Canal. Bill was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church. Services, with a period of visitation one hour prior, will be held 11 a.m. Friday, August 4, 2023 at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Interment will follow at 1 p.m. in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
ABSHER, William Woodrow "Bill" Jr
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Commuting in and out of Richmond will cost a little more beginning on Sept. 1, when tolls are scheduled to rise on the Downtown Expressway, Po…
The university's administration told 20% percent of the Department of Focused Inquiry their contracts won't be renewed.
Pop-up restaurants are all the rage in Richmond right now. Pop-ups provide opportunities for established chefs to try something a little diffe…
Hadad’s Lake, an iconic Richmond-area man-made lake that has served as a local swimming spot since 1965, is for sale.
It might not be “The Bachelor,” but a Richmond couple are currently featured on the TV show “Love During Lockup.”