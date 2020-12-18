ACC championship game capsule

ACC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Teams: No. 2 Notre Dame (10-0) vs No. 4 Clemson (9-1)

Saturday: 4 p.m. TV: ABC Radio: 102.7 Line: Clemson by 10½

What’s at stake

Plenty. Clemson is seeking its sixth straight ACC Championship under coach Dabo Swinney, while Notre Dame, an independent for over a century until joining the league temporarily during this pandemic-altered season, is looking for its first conference title ever. The winner is a lock for the College Football Playoff, which has never had a two-loss participant. Clemson’s only loss this season was a 47-40 double-overtime thriller at Notre Dame.

key matchup

Notre Dame QB Ian Book vs. Clemson’s defense: The winningest QB in Notre Dame history with 30 victories, the fifth-year senior led a key drive in that win over Clemson and finished with 310 passing yards (22 of 39) and added 67 yards rushing on 14 carries.

players to watch