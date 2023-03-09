GREENSBORO, N.C. – Virginia won’t have senior Ben Vander Plas around for the rest of its postseason run after the forward suffered a fractured right hand during practice Wednesday, the school announced Thursday.

The 6-foot-8, 236-pound Vander Plas, a graduate transfer from Ohio, had played in all 29 games this season for Virginia before Thursday’s ACC tournament quarterfinal game against North Carolina, starting 15. He’s averaging 7.4 points and 4.6 rebounds.

Vander Plas went 6 for 10 from 3-point range in his first three games with Virginia but has struggled since. He’s just 27 for 99 (27.3%) from beyond the arc since that fast start.

Tuesday, the day before he was injured, Vander Plas — who played four seasons at Ohio — spoke about his excitement to play in the ACC tournament.

“When we won the MAC championship [at Ohio] it was three games in three days and it’s a grind,” Vander Plas said. “With the experience, really focusing these days leading up to it and then, while we’re there, things like sleep, nutrition, hydration. Those things are so important. And then just leaving everything you’ve got out there. Hopefully I’m able to lead by example in these games, just showing that I’m not leaving anything in the tank and I’m thinking the rest of the team is going to be doing the same.”

Vander Plas ends his college career having scored 1,787 points and grabbed 892 rebounds in 151 games.

In 2021, after winning the MAC tournament, Ohio matched up with Virginia in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis. Vander Plas scored 17 points as the 13-seeded Bobcats upset fourth-seeded Virginia, 62-58.

THURSDAY’S QUARTERFINALS

Miami 74, Wake Forest 72: Jordan Miller had 18 points and 9 rebounds as the top-seeded Hurricanes held off the Demon Deacons’ furious comeback bid to advance to the semifinals.

Isaiah Wong had 17 points and 5 assists and Norchad Omier had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Miami (25-6).

Tyree Appleby had 24 points behind five 3s for ninth-seeded Wake Forest (19-17), which fell just short in rallying from an 18-point second half deficit. Cameron Hildreth added 17 points.

Duke 96, Pittsburgh 69: Kyle Filipowski shook off an early ankle injury to score 22 points, and Tyrese Proctor added 11 points and 10 assists as the fourth-seeded Blue Devils crushed the fifth-seeded Panthers in the quarterfinals.

The Blue Devils (24-8) shot a season-high 62% from the floor en route to their seventh straight win.

Nike Sibande had 17 points and Guillermo Diaz Graham had 14 for Pitt (22-11).

The Blue Devils scored on their first four possessions, bolting to a 12-0 lead with Filipowski knocking down 3s from the right corner and left wing.