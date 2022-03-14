ACLU of Virginia threatens Hanover school board with federal lawsuit

A Jan. 31 demand letter to the Hanover County School Board from the ACLU of Virginia threatening federal legal action on behalf of a transgender student was the catalyst behind an impromptu closed special session on Feb. 22 by the school board as well as the board's 4-to-3 vote last week to "engage" Arizona-based Alliance Defending Freedom “for legal review" of the county's equal education policy "at no cost to HCPS.

The demand letter, in which the student's name and school were redacted in a copy provided to The Times-Dispatch, ordered the school board to "immediately comply" with federal law by allowing the student to use the boys' restrooms at his school, per Title IX, which prohibits discrimination based on one's sex, and the Equal Protection Clause affirmed under the 2015 U.S. Fourth Circuit decision in the Gavin Grimm case.

Grimm, a transgender man, sued the Gloucester County School Board after it barred him from using the boys' restroom. A federal court — the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals — ruled that the action taken by the school division was unconstitutional and violated his rights under Title IX. Last summer, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the case, which means the Fourth Circuit’s decision stands.

The ACLU's letter was met with a response from Hanover School Board Attorney Lisa Seward on Feb. 11. That response said the "communal boys' restrooms at [the school] are available for your client's usage effective immediately," and that the school's "administration stands ready to support the student should there be any additional questions or concerns."

In December, the ACLU filed a lawsuit on behalf of the parents of five transgender students. The lawsuit alleges that Hanover's school board violated a 2020 state law that requires school boards to create policies that address the treatment of transgender and nonbinary students. Hanover's board voted unanimously on Nov. 9, 2021, to approve policy revisions that allow school officials to “use the name and gender consistent with the student’s gender identity” upon request of the student and parent. However, it did not approve the bathroom policy, as it's widely known both at the state and federal levels.

The difference with the Jan. 31 letter is that it refers to students' constitutional rights under federal law rather than the board's actions under state law.

The letter offered this context: The student is a transgender 18-year-old man who transitioned while in middle school and since that time, has been addressed as a boy by Hanover teachers and staff at his middle and high schools.

However, throughout middle and school and until just recently, he was not allowed to use the boys' bathrooms, but was instead given access to the nurse's bathroom.

That changed in October 2021, the letter said, when the board began debating its transgender policies. At that time, the student was given a key to a bathroom that was kept locked during the day but was identified as a bathroom for transgender students, it said.

"Excluding [this student] and other transgender students from using the common restrooms consistent with their gender identity, and segregating them into separate facilities, is a flagrant violation" of federal law, the letter states.

"The Hanover County School Board has placed each individual school board member - and each school employee - in the perilous legal position of violating rights that have been clearly established by binding circuit precedent."

Under that legal precedent, it continues, "school officials and employees who violate clearly established constitutional rights are not protected by qualified immunity and can be held liable in their personal capacity for compensatory and punitive damages."

The letter goes on to say that this student "may be the first student to take this step, but if the Hanover County School Board persists in its flagrant disregarding of federal law, he will not be the last."

School Board members did not talk about their decision publicly last week when voting to engage ADF, a Christian conservative legal advocacy organization known for its anti-LGBTQ stance. It was, however, the subject of the closed board meeting on Feb. 22. Board members have said previously that they are not allowed to speak publicly on topics discussed in closed session.

When asked whether last week's action to engage ADF was a direct result of the Jan. 31 letter, School Board Chair Ola J. Hawkins, one of three board members who voted against ADF's involvement, said in an emailed statement that "I do not have anything further to add other than what has been discussed and decided upon at our meetings and in official correspondence."

Calls and emails to an ADF spokeswoman were not returned.

The ACLU, along with Equality Virginia, the Hanover County NAACP, He She Ze and We, and Side by Side, issued a joint statement last week, condemning the board's vote on ADF. The organizations are collectively hosting a virtual public meeting Wednesday at 6 p.m. A link to RSVP for the meeting can be found on Equality Virginia's Instagram page.

Organizers said that as of Monday, more than 230 people have registered to participate.