Active weather is likely ahead of a cooler, dry weekend
Before we can enjoy a pleasant fall weekend, a cold front will soak the region. Rain totals of 1 to 2 inches could be widespread through Wednesday and Thursday, perhaps with storms or isolated flooding. It’s still unclear how quickly Thursday’s rain will exit.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

