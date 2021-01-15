AFC playoffs: Baltimore at Buffalo

The skinny: When we made our postseason predictions last week, Baltimore at Buffalo was my pick ... for the AFC championship game. Then Cleveland won, setting up a battle of two of the NFL’s hottest teams on a cold, (snowy?) Saturday night in January. Buffalo has won seven in a row (all covers except for last week’s 27-24 wild-card win over the Colts). Baltimore has won six in a row (all covers, including last week’s 20-13 win at Tennessee). Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson both earned their first playoff wins. That both are playing exceptionally well and look capable of taking their teams all the way to Tampa makes this the most difficult game to pick. Jackson leading the Ravens back from a 10-0 hole at Tennessee was impressive considering he’s had trouble playing from behind, but I’m going to stick with my Super Bowl pick and back Buffalo. Having to play last week instead of getting a bye should be a boost for a young Bills team: 1. It showed them they can win a hard-fought game; 2. They can address last week’s mistakes. Expect a close one. Maybe even overtime close. The pick: Buffalo 30-27