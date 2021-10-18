After a Times-Dispatch investigation, state watchdog recommends changes to "woefully inadequate" guardianship system

By contrast, the watchdog found that the state’s public guardianship system - which serves 1,000 people, just one in 12 adults in a guardianship - has appropriate guardrails and is working “quite well.”

“Unfortunately, the private guardianship system is not. The state's role in this system is woefully inadequate, given that these guardians are responsible for some of the most vulnerable Virginians,” said Hal Greer, the staff director of the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission.

JLARC presented its findings to a panel of lawmakers Monday, urging them to consider a series of 42 recommendations to improve the private guardianship system and to expand the state’s guardianship program.

Among many shortcomings in the private system, JLARC found that once guardians are appointed by the courts, they operate without “any standards.”

They don’t have a limit on the number of people under their care. They are not required to visit the people under their care to ensure they are being taken care of properly. Lawyers used by VCU health for guardianship rarely visited the people placed under their control, the Times-Dispatch investigation found. They aren’t required to undergo financial training before taking over a person’s estate. There is no formal system for complaints.