Again? Astros deny cheating allegations

CHICAGO — The Houston Astros found themselves in familiar territory Monday, brushing aside comments by Chicago White Sox reliever Ryan Tepera after he implied they stole signs while winning the first two games of the AL Division Series in their ballpark.

“He can say what he wants to say,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “I had never even heard his name before we played the White Sox. I’m not bothered by it. Most of my life, they’ve been talking stuff on me anyway. Let them talk.”

Baker pointed out the Astros had similar offensive statistics at home and on the road.

The Astros were disciplined after it found the team used electronics to steal signs during their run to the 2017 World Series title and again in the 2018 season. It remains a sensitive subject, and Tepera shined another light on it with his comments after the White Sox won Game 3 Sunday to avoid a sweep.

Houston outscored the White Sox 15-5 in winning the first two games at home. Chicago averted a sweep with a 12-6 win on Sunday night.

Much of the talk Monday centered on Tepera’s comments. And Houston third baseman Alex Bregman shrugged them off.

“It’s all good,” he said. “We’re focused on winning games. That’s it.”