New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer is ejected from his start against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday by umpire Phil Cuzzi after a check of Scherzer's hands in the fourth inning revealed them to be too sticky. Scherzer maintained the sticky stuff was nothing but rosin mixed with sweat. “I knew I was going to get checked (before the fourth), so I’d have to be an absolute idiot to use anything else,” Scherzer said. “I literally go out there with sweat and rosin, (and) I get ejected.”