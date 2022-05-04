Age discrimination: how to secure the job you want regardless of age

Discrimination based on age is a common theme in the job market, and it can make it difficult to secure the job you want. Fortunately, there are ways to handle age discrimination. A good resume is one sure way to secure a job regardless of your age. Here are some things to consider in your resume to combat ageism and secure the job.

1. Provide accurate information in your resume

When it comes to your resume, always remember to provide accurate information. This includes your educational background, employment history, and any other relevant information. It's important to be truthful in your resume because it can come back to bite you during the interview process. There's no need to try and hide your age, as it will only make you look suspicious.

2. Update your LinkedIn profile

LinkedIn is a great way to update your resume information and make it more relevant. If you've updated your LinkedIn profile to include a summary of your employment history, then you should also include that in your resume. You can also include any relevant education you've obtained through your LinkedIn profile or simply provide the URL for the page. This will help you get more job leads by showing off your skills and experience clearly and concisely. It will also make it easier for people to find out about past positions that you've held.

3. Include relevant skills and experience

Any relevant experience or skills must be included in your resume. This includes anything that shows that you can do the job, regardless of whether it is related to their requirements or not. For example, if they don't require previous computer programming experience, but it shows that you have this skill set, then include it. This will make you seem more valuable to the potential employer, and they'll be more likely to give you a chance.