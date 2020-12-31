 Skip to main content
Alabama-Notre Dame capsule
COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SEMIFINAL

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame

Friday: 4 p.m. TV: ESPN Where: Arlington, Texas Line: Alabama by 19½

Records: Alabama 11-0; Notre Dame 10-1

KEY MATCHUP

Notre Dame QB Ian Book vs. Alabama defense: The fifth-year senior, a two-time captain, is the school’s winningest starting quarterback (30-4) and had 266 consecutive attempts between his two interceptions this season. He completed 64% percent of his passes for 2,601 yards and 15 touchdowns, and rushed for 430 yards and eight scores. The Crimson Tide did allow 46 points to Florida while Heisman Trophy finalist Kyle Trask threw for 408 yards in the SEC title game, but their previous six opponents combined for only 53 points. Alabama has 32 sacks and has returned three of its 11 interceptions for touchdowns.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Alabama: Junior QB Mac Jones and senior WR DeVonta Smith, both Heisman Trophy finalists. Jones has thrown for 3,739 yards and 32 TDs with four interceptions while completing 76.5% (250 of 327) of his passes. Smith is the SEC career leader with 40 TD catches, with a school-record 17 this season when he has 98 receptions for 1,511 yards.

Notre Dame: Senior LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. The AP All-American from Hampton also won the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker with 56 tackles (38 solos), 11 tackles for loss. He had one interception and recovered two fumbles, one he returned for a touchdown in a win against Clemson.

