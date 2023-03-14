Men's All-America teams
FIRST TEAM
Zach Edey, Purdue, 7-4, 305, Junior, 22.3 points, 12.8 rebounds (58 of 58 first-place votes, 290 points
Jalen Wilson, Kansas, 6-8, 225, Junior, 20.1 points, 8.4 rebounds (47, 264)
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana, 6-9, 245, Senior, 20.8 points, 10.9 rebounds (44, 258)
Marcus Sasser, Houston, 6-2, 195, Senior, 17.1 points, 3.3 assists (33, 235)
Brandon Miller, Alabama, 6-9, 200, Freshman, 19.6 points, 8.3 rebounds (35, 227)
SECOND TEAM
Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA, 6-7, 225, Senior, 17.3 points, 8.1 rebounds (27, 220)
Drew Timme, Gonzaga, 6-10, 235, Senior, 20.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, (22, 206)
Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona, 6-11, 245, Junior, 19.8 points, 9.3 rebounds (6, 165)
Jalen Pickett, Penn State, 6-4, 209, Senior, 17.9 points, 7.3 rebounds (8, 115)
Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky, 6-9, 260, Senior, 16.5 points, 13.1 rebounds (2, 106)
THIRD TEAM
Markquis Nowell, Kansas State, 5-8, 160, Senior, 16.8 points, 7.6 assists (2, 89)
Tyler Kolek, Marquette, 6-3, 190, Junior, 13.3 points, 7.7 assists (1, 81)
Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 6-11, 235, Senior, 15.9 points, 10.4 rebounds (1, 47)
Keyontae Johnson, Kansas State, 6-6, 230, Senior, 17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds (0, 45)
Kris Murray, Iowa, 6-8, 220, Junior, 20.4 points, 7.9 rebounds (1, 44)
Selected honorable mention: Darius McGhee, Liberty