Alvarez blasts Baker, Astros to World Series title vs Phillies

HOUSTON — Yordan Alvarez hit a moon shot that sent Space City into a frenzy and the Houston Astros to their second World Series title.

While the stain on Houston’s first championship might never completely fade, Alvarez’s majestic three-run homer helped fashion a fresh crown for the Astros — and the first for Dusty Baker as manager — in a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday night.

“What happened before, it doesn’t ever pass over completely,” said Baker, the veteran manager hired by the Astros in the wake of their sign-stealing scandal. “But we have turned the page, and hopefully we’ll continue this run.”

Alvarez blasted a ball over the 40-foot batter’s eye in center field during the sixth inning immediately after Phillies starter Zack Wheeler was pulled with a 1-0 lead as the crowd of 42,958 erupted.

“When I was rounding second base, I felt the whole stadium moving,” Alvarez said through a translator.

Baker finally got his first title in his 25th season as a manager. At 73, he’s the oldest championship manager in any of the four major North American sports.

He entered Saturday’s game as the winningest manager without a World Series title and improved to 2,094-1,790 with this most memorable victory.

“I got 2,000 wins and all they talk about is I haven’t won the World Series yet,” he said Thursday.

They can’t say that anymore.

Houston ace Justin Verlander, a former Goochland High and Old Dominion star who won his second World Series ring, raved about the skipper.

“To... be the team that was able to pull it off for him, I know how much it means to him and it means so much to us,” he said. “Couldn’t be happier for him. Couldn’t be happier for us. Couldn’t be happier for the city.”

Astros rookie shortstop Jeremy Pena was the World Series MVP after getting another key hit, a single to set up Alvarez’s homer.

The 25-year-old also won a Gold Glove award and AL Championship Series MVP — Pena is the first hitter to win those three awards in a career, and he did it all in his first season.

Alvarez homered for the first time since going deep in the first two games this postseason. Christian Vazquez added an RBI single later in the inning to make it 4-1.

Framber Valdez allowed only Kyle Schwarber’s leadoff home run in the sixth while striking out nine in six innings to earn his second win of the Series.

Houston won an American League-best 106 games and reached its fourth World Series during a span in which it made it to the AL Championship Series six seasons in a row.

This was their third ALCS and second consecutive World Series since former Astros pitcher Mike Fiers revealed after the 2019 season, when he had gone from Houston for two years since being part of their 2017 championship, that the team had used a camera in center field to steal signs and signal hitters on which pitches to expect by banging on a garbage can.

The scandal cost manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow their jobs, and made Houston the most reviled team in baseball.

“I wasn’t here in 2017, but it’s definitely a weight off of everybody’s shoulders. Ain’t nobody can say (anything) now,” said closer Ryan Pressly, who clinched the championship with his second save of the Series.

SATURDAY

Philadelphia AB R H BI W K Avg

Schwarber lf 3 1 1 1 1 2 .250

Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .120

Realmuto c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .167

Harper dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .200

Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .125

Bohm 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .286

Segura 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .143

Vierling cf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .000

Stott ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Sosa ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Marsh cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231

Totals 29 1 3 1 2 12

Houston AB R H BI W K Avg

Altuve 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .308

Peña ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .400

Alvarez lf 4 1 1 3 0 1 .130

Bregman 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .238

Tucker rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .190

Vázquez dh 3 0 1 1 0 0 .286

Mancini 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .111

McCormick cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .211

Maldonado c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .200

Totals 29 4 7 4 2 9

Philadelphia 000 001 000—1 3 1

Houston 000 004 00x—4 7 0

E‑Schwarber (1). LOB‑Philadelphia 4, Houston 4. 2B‑Bregman (3). HR‑Schwarber (3), off Valdez; Alvarez (1), off Alvarado. RBIs‑Schwarber (4), Alvarez 3 (6), Vázquez (1). DP‑Philadelphia 1; Houston 1.

Philadelphia IP H R ER W K P ERA

Wheeler 51/3 3 2 2 1 5 70 5.23

Alvarado 1/3 1 2 2 1 1 18 10.80

Domínguez 1/3 1 0 0 0 0 9 3.00

Eflin 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 0.00

Robertson 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 0.00 L: Wheeler 0-2

Houston IP H R ER W K P ERA

Valdez 6 2 1 1 2 9 93 1.46

Neris 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 0.00

Abreu 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00

Pressly 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 0.00 W: Valdez 2-0; S: Pressly 2

T‑3:13. A‑42,958 (41,168)