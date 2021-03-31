American League capsules

baltimore orioles
2020: 25-35, fourth place.
Manager: Brandon Hyde (third season)
Projected lineup: CF Cedric Mullins (.271, 3 HRs, 12 RBIs, 7 SBs), LF Austin Hays (.279, 4, 9), 1B Trey Mancini (missed 2020 following colon cancer surgery), RF Anthony Santander (.261, 11, 32), 3B Maikel Franco (.278, 8, 38 for Royals), DH Ryan Mountcastle (.333, 5, 23), C Pedro Severino (.250, 5, 21), SS Freddy Galvis (.220, 7, 16 for Reds), 2B Ramon Urias (.360), 1, 3)
Rotation: LH John Means (2-4, 4.53 ERA), RH Matt Harvey (0-3, 11.57 with Royals), RH Dean Kremer (1-1, 4.82 in 4 games), LH Keegan Akin (1-2, 4.56), LH Bruce Zimmermann (0-0, 7.71 in 2 games)
Closer: LHP Tanner Scott (0-0, 1.31, 1 save), RHP Cole Sulser (1-5, 5.56, 5 saves) or RHP Dillon Tate (1-1, 3.24)
Outlook: Although the Orioles appeared to make some progress last year following two straight 100-loss seasons, general manager Mike Elias remains focused on long-term stability in his effort to slash the payroll and rebuild the franchise with draft picks and prospects obtained via trades for veteran talent. The restive fan base will welcome Mancini back, but he and Santander could be July trade chips. Chris Davis, entering the sixth season of a $161 million, seven-year contract, is likely to begin on the injured list after playing just 16 games and hitting only .115 last season. Aside from Means, a 2019 All-Star, the rotation is full of pitchers who have yet to establish themselves. The bullpen, vastly improved in 2020, must provide stability for such a questionable rotation.
boston red sox
2020: 24-36, fifth place
Manager: Alex Cora (third season, first of second stint with team)
Projected lineup: 2B Enrique Hernandez (.230, 5 HRs, 20 RBIs), CF Alex Verdugo (.308, 6, 15), DH J.D. Martinez (.213, 7, 27), SS Xander Bogaerts (.300, 11, 28), 3B Rafael Devers (.263, 11, 43), RF Hunter Renfroe (.156, 8, 22), LF Marwin Gonzalez (.211, 5, 37), C Christian Vazquez (.283, 7, 23), 1B Bobby Dalbec (.263, 8, 16)
Rotation: LH Eduardo Rodriguez (19-6, 3.81 ERA in 2019; did not pitch in 2020 due to COVID-19), RH Nathan Eovaldi (4-2, 3.72), LH Martin Perez (3-5, 4.50), RH Garrett Richards (2-2, 4.03), RH Nick Pivetta (2-0, 6.89), LH Chris Sale (6-11, 4.40 in 2019; expected back from Tommy John surgery midseason)
Closer: RH Matt Barnes (1-3, 4.30, 5 saves)
Outlook: After winning the 2018 World Series, the team’s fourth championship in 15 seasons, the Red Sox fired Cora in the wake of the Houston sign-stealing scandal last offseason and traded 2018 AL MVP Mookie Betts and 2012 AL Cy Young Award winner David Price to the Dodgers in a salary dump. The Red Sox were also without Sale, who missed the entire 2020 season recovering from Tommy John surgery, and Rodriguez, who was out with heart inflammation caused by COVID-19. The team’s best hope of getting out of the cellar of the stacked AL East in 2021 is that Cora relights a spark in Martinez and Devers, who both struggled during the pandemic-shortened season; Rodriguez returns strong and Sale is able to recover by midseason. The retirement of Dustin Pedroia, who played only nine games in the past three years, provides clarity at second base and opened a spot that Hernandez should fill. Bogaerts is signed to a long-term deal and could become the star future teams are built around. Or, he could become the next Betts and be dealt. Verdugo, the biggest acquisition in the Dodgers deal, is also a piece for the future.
new york yankees
2020: 33-27, second place, lost to Rays in Division Series
Manager: Aaron Boone (fourth season)
Projected lineup: 2B DJ LeMahieu (major league-leading .364, 10 HRs, 27 RBIs, 41 runs, 1.011 OPS), RF Aaron Judge (.257, 9, 22 in 28 games), CF Aaron Hicks (.225, 6, 21), DH Giancarlo Stanton (.250, 4, 11 in 23 games), 1B Luke Voit (.277, major league-leading 22, 52), SS Gleyber Torres (.243, 3, 16), C Gary Sanchez (.147, 10, 24), LF Clint Frazier (.267, 8, 26), 3B Gio Urshela (.298, 6, 30)
Rotation: RH Gerrit Cole (7-3, 2.84 ERA, 94 Ks), RH Corey Kluber (0-0, 0.00 in 1 inning for Rangers before tearing muscle in right shoulder), RH Jameson Taillon (has not pitched since May 2019 while recovering from second Tommy John surgery), LH Jordan Montgomery (2-3, 5.11), RH Domingo German (has not pitched since September 2019)
Closer: LH Aroldis Chapman (1-1, 3.09, 3/5 saves)
Outlook: A new-look rotation will include Kluber and Taillon, high-risk additions who due to injuries have combined for one inning since May 1, 2019, and German, who hasn’t pitched since September 2019 while serving a domestic violence suspension. They join ace Cole and Montgomery, with Boone saying he is likely to push people back and skip turns early in the season. Voit will miss at least a month after undergoing knee surgery. Urshela appears to be fully recovered from surgery Dec. 4 to remove a bone chip from his right elbow. LeMahieu re-signed for $90 million over six years after becoming the first player to win undisputed batting titles in both leagues. Judge and Stanton are trying yoga after both missed a majority of their second straight season due to injuries. Focus will be on Sanchez, who struggled at the plate for the third straight year, hit a career-worst .147 and was benched in favor of Kyle Higashioka for four of five Division Series games. New York is seeking to be more consistent: The pandemic-shortened season included a 16-6 start followed by a 5-15 slide, a 10-game winning streak and six losses in the last eight games. The Yankees were 22-9 at home and 11-18 on the road. A long-ball dependent offense scored 156 of 315 runs on homers.
Tampa Bay Rays
2020: 40-20, first place, AL champions, lost to Dodgers in World Series
Manager: Kevin Cash (seventh season)
Projected lineup: RF Austin Meadows (.205, 4 HRs, 13 RBIs), 2B Brandon Lowe (.269, 14, 37), LF Randy Arozarena (.281, 7, 11 in 42 regular-season games; .377, 10, 14 in 20 postseason games), 1B Yoshi Tsutsugo (.197, 8, 24), 3B Yandy Diaz (.307, 2, 11), DH Manuel Margot (.269, 1, 11), CF Kevin Kiermaier (.217, 3, 22), SS Willy Adames (.259, 8, 23), C Mike Zunino (.147, 4, 10)
Rotation: RH Tyler Glasnow (5-1, 4.08 ERA), LH Ryan Yarbrough (1-4, 3.56), RH Chris Archer (3-9, 5.19 for Pirates in 2019), RH Michael Wacha (1-4, 6.62 for Mets), LH Rich Hill (2-2, 3.03 for Twins)
Closer: RH Diego Castillo (3-0, 1.66, 4 saves) or RH Pete Fairbanks (6-3, 2.70)
Outlook: The defending AL champions hope to build on last year’s run to the World Series, where the Rays lost to the Dodgers in six games. Expectations remain high for 2021 despite having to replace their top two starting pitchers after declining a $15 million option on Charlie Morton and trading Blake Snell, a former AL Cy Young Award winner, to San Diego. The team is counting on Glasnow to step into a leading role, with offseason acquisitions Wacha, Archer and Hill filling openings in a revamped rotation. A versatile lineup will be largely the same, with rookie Arozarena getting more playing time after a breakout postseason and Cash continuing to make liberal use of a deep bench. The offense averaged 4.82 runs per game during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, its best showing in 10 years, and could be even better if Meadows and Diaz rebound from injuries that hampered their production last year. Nevertheless, the Rays thrive on pitching and defense. A major league-high 12 pitchers earned saves last season, tying a big league record, and the bullpen figures to be a difference-maker again.
toronto blue jays
2020: 32-28, third place, wild card, lost to Rays in first round of playoffs
Manager: Charlie Montoyo (third season)
Projected lineup: CF George Springer (.265, 14 HRs, 32 RBIs with Houston), 2B Marcus Semien (.223, 7, 23 with Oakland), SS Bo Bichette (.301, 5, 23), RF Teoscar Hernandez (.289, 16, 34), 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.262, 9, 33), LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.308, 11, 33), 3B Cavan Biggio (.250, 8, 28, 41 BB), DH Rowdy Tellez (.283, 8, 23), C Danny Jansen (.183, 6, 20)
Rotation: LH Hyun Jin Ryu (5-2, 2.69 ERA), LH Robbie Ray (2-6, 6.62 with Arizona and Toronto), RH Nate Pearson (1-0, 6.00), RH Tanner Roark (2-3, 6.80), LH Steven Matz (0-5, 9.68 with Mets)
Closer: RH Jordan Romano (2-1, 1.23, 2 saves)
Outlook: The Blue Jays beefed up a young, talented team by adding several playoff-tested veterans in a busy, productive offseason. Springer signed a team-record $150 million, six-year deal, and Semien joined on an $18 million, one-year deal. Toronto also acquired starting rotation depth by getting Matz in a trade with the Mets. Romano should take over as closer after offseason addition Kirby Yates was lost for the season to Tommy John surgery. By adding Springer and Semien to a promising group of youngsters, including Bichette, Guerrero and Biggio, the Blue Jays have built one of the AL’s most fearsome lineups. However, beyond staff ace Ryu, the rotation is full of question marks. If the hard-throwing Pearson doesn’t develop quickly, Toronto might need to make an in-season pitching addition to boost its postseason hopes. With home games in Canada still ruled out by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Blue Jays will begin the regular season at their spring training home in Dunedin, Fla. If playing in Toronto still isn’t an option by mid-season, the Jays may move to another minor league park once searing summer heat and thunderstorms become an issue in Florida.
chicago white sox
2020: 35-25, third place, wild card, lost to Oakland in first round of playoffs
Manager: Tony La Russa (first season of second stint with team)
Projected lineup: SS Tim Anderson (.322, 10 HRs, 21 RBIs), CF Luis Robert (.233, 11, 31), 1B José Abreu (.317, 19, 60, AL MVP), 3B Yoan Moncada (.225, 6, 24), Yasmani Grandal (.230, 8, 27), LF Andrew Vaughn (.278, 6, 36 in rookie league and Class A in 2019), RF Adam Eaton (.226, 4, 17 with Washington), 2B Nick Madrigal (.340, 0, 11)
Rotation: RH Lucas Giolito (4-3, 3.48 ERA, 97 Ks, 28 BBs), LH Dallas Keuchel (6-2, 1.99), RH Lance Lynn (6-3, 3.32, 84 IP with Texas), RH Dylan Cease (5-4, 4.01, 44 Ks, 34 BBs), LH Carlos Rodon (0-2, 8.22)
Closer: RH Liam Hendriks (3-1, 1.78, 14/15 saves with Oakland)
Outlook: The White Sox made the playoffs for the first time since 2008 and ended a run of seven losing seasons last year. Now, they’re aiming for the biggest prize of all. Chicago loaded up in the offseason while other teams were cutting expenses, hoping to bring home its first World Series championship since 2005 and second since 1917. The club made an eye-opening change in the dugout when it brought back Hall of Famer and three-time champion La Russa. The move came 34 years after the White Sox fired La Russa, who went on to win a title with Oakland and two more with St. Louis. But he hasn’t filled out a lineup card since the Cardinals won the World Series in 2011. That wasn’t the only big move the White Sox made. They added arguably the game’s best closer when they signed Hendriks to a $54 million, three-year deal. The Australian was on the mound when Oakland knocked off Chicago in their wild card series. The White Sox also acquired Lynn from Texas, adding a workhorse starter to go with Giolito and Keuchel. The lineup, anchored by AL MVP Abreu and 2019 major league batting champion Anderson, is deep but suffered a major loss when young slugger Eloy Jimenez suffered a torn pectoral muscle that will sideline him for five to six months. In Jimenez’s place, Chicago will start Andrew Vaughn, the third pick in the 2019 draft.
cleveland indians
2020: 35-25, second place, lost to Yankees in first round of playoffs
Manager: Terry Francona (ninth season)
Projected lineup: 2B Cesar Hernandez (.283, 3 HRs, 20 RBIs, 35 runs), LF Eddie Rosario (.257, 13, 42 with Minnesota), 3B Jose Ramirez (292, 17, 46, 45 runs, 10 steals, .993 OPS), DH Franmil Reyes (.275, 9, 35, 69 Ks), 1B Jake Bauers (spent 2020 season at alternate training site), RF Josh Naylor (.247, 1, 6 in 40 games for Padres and Indians), C Roberto Pérez (.165 1, 5 in 32 games, won Gold Glove), SS Andres Gimenez (.263, 3, 12 in 49 games for Mets), CF Ben Gamel (.237, 3, 10)
Rotation: RH Shane Bieber (8-1, 1.63 ERA, 122 Ks, led majors in all three categories), RH Zach Plesac (4-2, 2.28, 57 Ks in 55 1/3 innings), RH Aaron Civale (4-6, 4.74), RH Triston McKenzie (2-1, 3.24), RH Cal Quantrill (2-0, 2.28 in 18 games for Padres and Indians)
Closer: RH James Karinchak (1-2, 2.67, 53 Ks in 27 innings)
Outlook: Expectations have fallen following Francisco Lindor’s trade to the Mets this winter, but the Indians believe they have enough talent to compete for the AL Central title. They certainly have the pitching. At just 25, Bieber has become one of baseball’s best starters, and the right-hander anchors a staff with big arms but limited experience. Karinchak is the new closer following Brad Hand’s departure, and Emmanuel Clase, with his 100 mph fastball, gives Francona another back-end weapon. Ramirez was more consistent than Lindor last season, and he’ll need to carry an even heavier offensive load. Eddie Rosario’s signing to a one-year contract: he pounded Cleveland pitching with Minnesota: should offset some of the power lost with Lindor and Carlos Santana leaving, and he brings needed quality to an unsettled outfield. Francona’s return after missing most of last season due to health issues is another positive for the Indians, who will probably be known by another name in 2022.
detroit tigers
2020: 23-35, fifth place
Manager: AJ Hinch (first season)
Projected lineup: LF Robbie Grossman (.241, 8 HRs, 23 RBIs with Athletics), 3B Jeimer Candelario (.297, 7, 29), SS Willi Castro (.349, 6, 24), 2B Jonathan Schoop (.278, 8, 23), DH Miguel Cabrera (.250, 10, 35), RF Nomar Mazara (.228, 1, 15 with White Sox), C Wilson Ramos (.239, 5, 15 with Mets), CF JaCoby Jones (.268, 5, 14), 1B Niko Goodrum (.184, 5, 20)
Rotation: LH Matthew Boyd (3-7, 6.71 ERA), RH Julio Teheran (0-4, 10.05), RH Casey Mize (0-3, 6.99), LH Tarik Skubal (1-4, 5.63), RH Jose Urena (0-3, 5.40 with Marlins)
Closer: RH Bryan Garcia (2-1, 1.66, 4/6 saves) or LH Gregory Soto (0-1, 4.30, 2 saves)
Outlook: After missing last season while suspended in the aftermath of the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal, Hinch gets his opportunity to manage again with the rebuilding Tigers. He takes over a team that averaged 103 losses from 2017-19 and then finished last in the shortened 2020 season. Detroit does have a handful of touted prospects, including Mize and Skubal, who both pitched a bit at the big league level last year. Outfielder Riley Greene, infielder Spencer Torkelson — last year’s No. 1 overall draft pick — and right-hander Matt Manning are also prospects to watch, although none of them have reached the majors yet. Cabrera is on the downside of his career, but he has a chance to reach 3,000 hits and 500 home runs this season. The Tigers have said they’ll consider a six-man rotation, and the lineup could change quite a bit over the course of the season. Isaac Paredes is a candidate to play third base, for example, after making his big league debut last year.
kansas city royals
2020: 26-34, fourth place
Manager: Mike Matheny (second season)
Projected lineup: 2B Whit Merrifield (.282, 9 HRs, 30 RBIs, 12 SBs), SS Adalberto Mondesi (.256, 6, 22, 24 SBs), C Salvador Perez (.333, 11, 32), DH Jorge Soler (.228, 8, 24), 1B Carlos Santana (.199, 8, 30, 47 BBs with Indians), 3B Hunter Dozier (.228, 6, 12), LF Andrew Benintendi (.103, 0, 1 in 14 games with Red Sox), CF Michael Taylor (.196, 5, 16 with Washington), RF Kyle Isbel (.233, 7, 30 in rookie league and Class A in 2019)
Rotation: RH Brad Keller (5-3, 2.47 ERA), LH Danny Duffy (4-4, 4.95), LH Mike Minor (1-6, 5.56 with Rangers and Athletics), RH Brady Singer (4-5, 4.06), LH Kris Bubic (1-6, 4.32)
Closer: RH Greg Holland (3-0, 1.91, 6 saves)
Outlook: The first wave of college arms that the Royals drafted a few years ago started to arrive last season with Singer and Bubic showing promise in the rotation. They could soon be joined by LHP Asa Lacy, the No. 4 overall pick last summer, and fellow first-rounders LHP Daniel Lynch and RHP Jackson Kowar. If all those youngsters are able to show progress on the mound, the Royals could return to .500 and perhaps compete for a playoff spot given the investment GM Dayton Moore made in the rest of the roster. He signed Santana, a longtime AL Central nemesis, to handle first base, and swung a three-team trade for Benintendi. Throw in the signings of veteran pitchers Minor and reliever Wade Davis, and the Royals are deeper and more talented than they have been at any point since going to back-to-back World Series in 2014 and 2015 and beating the New York Mets in 2015 to win their second championship.
minnesota twins
2020: 36-24, first place, lost to Astros in first round of playoffs
Manager: Rocco Baldelli (third season)
Projected lineup: RF Max Kepler (.228, 9 HRs, 23 RBIs), 2B Jorge Polanco (.258, 4, 19), 3B Josh Donaldson (.222, 6, 11 in 28 games), DH Nelson Cruz (.303, 16, 33, 33 runs, .992 OPS), 1B Miguel Sano (.204, 13, 25, 90 strikeouts), LF Luis Arraez (.321, 0, 13), CF Byron Buxton (.254, 13, 27 in 39 games), C Mitch Garver (.167, 2, 5 in 23 games), SS Andrelton Simmons (.297, 0, 10 in 30 games with Angels)
Rotation: RH Kenta Maeda (6-1, 2.70 ERA), RH Jose Berrios (5-4, 4.00), RH Michael Pineda (2-0, 3.38 in 5 starts), LH J.A. Happ (2-2, 3.47 for Yankees), RH Matt Shoemaker (0-1, 4.71 in 6 starts for Blue Jays)
Closer: RH Alex Colome (2-0, 0.81, 12/13 saves for White Sox)
Outlook: The Twins have returned largely the same team that won the last two AL Central titles, aiming to end their major league-record 18-game postseason losing streak. The pitching staff was superb during the pandemic-shortened 2020 schedule, and Happ and Shoemaker have added value and experience to the rotation with Randy Dobnak moving to a long-relief role after making 10 starts last year. Maeda and Berrios make for a solid one-two punch, but whether the pitching is deep enough for a postseason run remains to be seen. Signing away Colome from their primary division competitor ought to pay off over the long haul, but to stay ahead of the White Sox, the offense will have to produce more like 2019 than 2020. Keeping Buxton and Donaldson healthy figures to be the biggest key to success for the lineup, after a balky calf kept Donaldson from doing much in his debut with the Twins last year. The arrival of Simmons has given the infield defense a big boost and allowed the offense-oriented Polanco to move to a position that’s a more natural fit.
houston astros
2020: 29-31, second place, lost to Rays in AL Championship Series
Manager: Dusty Baker (second season)
Projected lineup: 2B Jose Altuve (.219, 5 HRs, 18 RBIs), LF Michael Brantley (.300, 5, 22, 15 2Bs), SS Carlos Correa (.264, 5, 25), 3B Alex Bregman (.242, 6, 22), DH Yordan Alvarez (.250, 1, 4 in 2 games), RF Kyle Tucker (.268, 9, 42, 6 3Bs), 1B Yuli Gurriel (.232, 6, 22, 12 2Bs), CF Myles Straw (.207, 0, 8), C Martin Maldonado (.215, 6, 24)
Rotation: RH Zack Greinke (3-3, 4.03 ERA), RH Lance McCullers Jr. (3-3, 3.93), RH Jake Odorizzi (0-1, 6.59 in 4 starts for Twins), RH Cristian Javier (5-2, 3.48), RH Jose Urquidy (1-1, 2.73 in 5 starts)
Closer: RH Ryan Pressly (1-3, 3.43, 12 saves)
Outlook: The Astros seek their fourth AL West title in five seasons after keeping last year’s team that came a win shy of the World Series largely intact. They relied on a bevy of talented young pitchers to carry them in a season when ace Justin Verlander (Goochland) made just one start. One of those starters, Framber Valdez, broke a finger on his pitching hand in spring training and is set to miss significant time. That leaves McCullers, Urquidy and Javier needing to take another step forward with Verlander out all year after undergoing Tommy John surgery. The rotation got a boost early in spring training when Houston added Odorizzi, who gives the Astros a veteran to pair with the 37-year-old Greinke and provide stability as some of the young arms develop. They’ll have a huge hole in the lineup after leadoff hitter George Springer left for the Blue Jays. The Astros brought back Brantley, who signed a two-year deal to stay with the team, and their offense should get a boost with the return of Alvarez. The 2019 AL rookie of the year is healthy after missing all but two games last season after being diagnosed with COVID-19 before having knee surgery. His return should help make up for the loss of Springer in a lineup that also features Bregman, Altuve and Correa, who powered the offense in the playoffs with six homers and 17 RBIs.
los angeles angels
2020: 26-34, fourth place
Manager: Joe Maddon (second season)
Projected lineup: 2B David Fletcher (.319, 3 HRs, 18 RBIs, .376 OBP), CF Mike Trout (.281, 17, 46, .993 OPS), DH Shohei Ohtani (.190, 7, 24, .657 OPS), 3B Anthony Rendon (.286, 9, 31, .915 OPS, 10 GIDP), LF Justin Upton (.204, 9, 22, 43 Ks, .711 OPS), 1B Albert Pujols (.224, 6, 25, .665 OPS), RF Dexter Fowler (.233, 4, 15 with Cardinals), SS Jose Iglesias (.373, 3, 24 in 39 games with Orioles), C Max Stassi (.278, 7, 20 in 31 games)
Rotation: RH Dylan Bundy (6-3, 3.29 ERA), LH Andrew Heaney (4-3, 4.46), RH Griffin Canning (2-3, 3.99, Gold Glove), LH Jose Quintana (0-0, 4.50 in 4 appearances with Cubs), RH Alex Cobb (2-5, 4.30 with Orioles), RH Shohei Ohtani (0-1, 37.80 ERA in 2 starts since 2018)
Closer: RH Raisel Iglesias (4-3, 2.74, 8/10 saves with Reds)
Outlook: The big-budget Angels believe they’ve got the talent and stability to end their streaks of five straight losing seasons: the franchise’s longest skid since the 1970s: and six consecutive non-playoff campaigns. Limited groups of fans at Angel Stadium next month should provide a big boost for a team that will welcome the help. With much of the AL West rebuilding or rebooting, the timing could be right for Los Angeles to get Trout’s first playoff victory. Coming off an unimpressive year by his peerless standards, Trout is back with Rendon for their first full season together. Starting pitching has been the Angels’ biggest problem for years, and new GM Perry Minasian addressed it only by acquiring Quintana and Cobb instead of bigger-name targets. Minasian is also overhauling the Halos’ awful bullpen, starting with new closer Raisel Iglesias. While they’re talented enough to win now, this also is a transition year for the Angels, with only four players under contract past 2021: including Ohtani, who will be a two-way player again after a rough 2020. Ohtani is hitting the cover off the ball in spring training, and the early results from his return to the mound are promising. This is also a probable farewell season for the 41-year-old Pujols, the oldest player in the majors as he hits the final summer of his 10-year contract with a fraction of his prime production.
oakland athletics
2020: 36-24, first place, lost to Astros in Division Series
Manager: Bob Melvin (11th season)
Projected lineup: CF Ramon Laureano (.213, 6 HRs, 25 RBIs), LF Mark Canha (.246, 5, 33), 3B Matt Chapman (.232, 10, 25), 1B Matt Olson (.195, 14, 42), C Sean Murphy (.233, 7, 14), DH Mitch Moreland (.265, 10, 29 for Red Sox and Padres), RF Stephen Piscotty (.226, 5, 29), SS Elvis Andrus (.194, 3, 7 for Rangers), 2B Jed Lowrie (has seven at-bats since 2018)
Rotation: RH Chris Bassitt (5-2, 2.29 ERA), LH Jesus Luzardo (3-2, 4.12), RH Frankie Montas (3-5, 5.60), LH Sean Manaea (4-3, 4.50), RH A.J. Puk (2-0, 3.18 in 10 games in 2019)
Closer: RH Trevor Rosenthal (1-0, 1.90, 11/12 saves for Padres and Royals) Outlook: After winning their first division title in seven years, the A’s took some serious hits this offseason with shortstop Marcus Semien leaving to sign a one-year deal in Toronto after not getting a qualifying offer from Oakland, and star closer Liam Hendriks signing with the White Sox. The A’s acquired Andrus to replace Semien at shortstop, but the 32-year-old batted just .194 in limited time last season. Rosenthal was signed to take over as closer as part of what should be a very strong bullpen. There are still plenty of key pieces sticking around in Oakland, led by Chapman and Olson at the corner infield spots, along with a young rotation anchored by Montas, Manaea and Luzardo.
seattle mariners
2020: 27-33, third place
Manager: Scott Servais (sixth season)
Projected lineup: SS J.P. Crawford (.255, 2 HRs, 24 RBIs), RF Mitch Haniger (.220, 15, 32 in 63 games in 2019), CF Kyle Lewis (.262, 11, 28, .801 OPS, AL Rookie of the Year), 3B Kyle Seager (.241, 9, 40), DH Ty France (.305, 4, 23 in 20 games with San Diego and 23 with Seattle), 1B Evan White (.176, 8, 26, 84 Ks), 2B Dylan Moore (.255, 8, 17), C Tom Murphy (.273, 18, 40 in 75 games in 2019), LF Taylor Trammell (.234, 10, 43 at Double-A in 2019)
Rotation: LH Marco Gonzales (7-2, 3.10 ERA, 64 Ks, 7 walks in 69 2/3 innings), LH Yusei Kikuchi (2-4, 5.17), LH James Paxton (1-1, 6.64 in 5 starts with Yankees), RH Chris Flexen (8-4, 3.01 in 21 starts for Doosan in KBO), LH Justus Sheffield (4-3, 3.58 in 10 starts)
Closer: RH Rafael Montero (0-1, 4.08, 8/8 saves with Texas)
Outlook: The Mariners believe they are on the cusp of contention and this season will be the litmus test of whether that’s accurate, or if their rebuild still has more stages to come. Lewis is the first rookie of the year for Seattle since Ichiro Suzuki in 2001 and combined with Gold Glove winners Crawford and White gives the Mariners a solid defensive foundation. The starting rotation has potential if Paxton can rediscover his past form and if the Mariners have unearthed a gem in Flexen. The bullpen has been remade, and along with depth of the batting order, will be key in just how competitive Seattle is in 2021. There is still the pending arrivals of prospects Jarred Kelenic, Logan Gilbert, Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodriguez on the horizon that Seattle believes could push its rebuild into being contenders. When and if they arrive in 2021 could be the difference in Seattle ending the longest playoff drought in baseball or if there will be at least one more year of waiting.
texas rangers
2020: 22-38, fifth place
Manager: Chris Woodward (third season)
Projected lineup: CF Leody Taveras (.227, 4 HRs, 6 RBIs, 8 SBs), SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.280, 3, 10, 8 SBs), RF Joey Gallo (.181, 10, 26), LF David Dahl (.183, 0, 9 in 24 games for Rockies), 3B Brock Holt (.211. 0, 5), DH Khris Davis (.200, 2, 10 in 30 games for Athletics), 2B Nick Solak (.268, 2, 23), 1B Ronald Guzman (.244, 4, 9), C Jose Trevino (.250, 2, 9)
Rotation: RH Kyle Gibson (2-6, 5.35 ERA), RH Mike Foltynewicz (0-1, 16.20 in 1 start for Braves), RH Kohei Arihara (8-9, 3.80 in 132 2/3 IP for Nippon Ham Fighters in Japan Pacific League), RH Dane Dunning (2-0, 3.97 in 7 starts for White Sox), LH Kolby Allard (0-6, 7.75)
Closer: RH Ian Kennedy (0-2, 9.00 with Royals) or RH Matt Bush (no MLB appearances since 2018 after Tommy John surgery)
Outlook: The Rangers are in a rebuilding mode that began last season when they finished an AL-worst 22-38 and traded away workhorse starters Lance Lynn and Mike Minor. There is uncertainty in a rotation that might utilize seven pitchers for five starting spots, two filled by two-pitcher tandems. The closer situation is uncertain after Jose Leclerc was lost for the season to an elbow injury. Several veterans in the lineup are coming off horrendous offensive seasons, including OFs Gallo (who did win a Gold Glove in right field) and Dahl, who wasn’t even offered a new contract by Colorado over the winter after being an NL All-Star in 2019. There has been an infield shuffle, with Kiner-Falefa set to be the first opening day shortstop in 13 seasons other than Elvis Andrus. The young Hawaiian shifted over after winning a Gold Glove at third base last season.