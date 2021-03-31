American League capsules

Outlook: The big-budget Angels believe they’ve got the talent and stability to end their streaks of five straight losing seasons: the franchise’s longest skid since the 1970s: and six consecutive non-playoff campaigns. Limited groups of fans at Angel Stadium next month should provide a big boost for a team that will welcome the help. With much of the AL West rebuilding or rebooting, the timing could be right for Los Angeles to get Trout’s first playoff victory. Coming off an unimpressive year by his peerless standards, Trout is back with Rendon for their first full season together. Starting pitching has been the Angels’ biggest problem for years, and new GM Perry Minasian addressed it only by acquiring Quintana and Cobb instead of bigger-name targets. Minasian is also overhauling the Halos’ awful bullpen, starting with new closer Raisel Iglesias. While they’re talented enough to win now, this also is a transition year for the Angels, with only four players under contract past 2021: including Ohtani, who will be a two-way player again after a rough 2020. Ohtani is hitting the cover off the ball in spring training, and the early results from his return to the mound are promising. This is also a probable farewell season for the 41-year-old Pujols, the oldest player in the majors as he hits the final summer of his 10-year contract with a fraction of his prime production.