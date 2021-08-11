An ecosystem's connections

A disruption on any of the trophic levels could result in an unbalanced food web. If there is loss of plant life at the first level, there would be a decline in the herbivore population, which would then affect the upper levels.

If there is a loss of biomass on the second or third trophic level, omnivores would be forced to rely more heavily on other food sources, which would make that population shrink.

A loss of a carnivore on a higher trophic level could cause their prey to over populate without the predators keeping them under control.

Food chains vs. food webs

A food chain follows a single path of organisms and their feeding relationship. It is a simple representation of who-eats-who.

In nature, no food chain operates on its own. Every food chain is connected to other food chains by the individuals belonging to it. This interconnected network of food chains is called a food web.

A food web shows how plants and animals in an ecosystem are interconnected by different paths and different trophic levels. They are used to determine ecological interactions that define energy flow and predator-prey relationships.

Apex predators