Ana kicked off the 2021 Atlantic season
Subtropical Storm Ana formed northeast of Bermuda early Saturday, getting the 2021 season off to yet another early start. Ana will head northeast without directly affecting land, but higher swells heading for the Eastern Seaboard increase the rip current risk.

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

