Location
Angel Falls is considered the world’s tallest waterfall on land. It is located in the Bolívar state in southeastern Venezuela.
The falls descend over the edge of Auyán-Tepuí, which means Devil’s Mountain, a flat-topped elevated area of land with sheer cliff sides. The waterfall is fed by the Churún River, which spills over the edge of the mountain, barely touching the cliff face.
The waterfall lies in a rainforest in Canaima National Park. Because of the dense jungle surrounding the falls, they are best seen from the air. The rainforest also makes the falls hard to reach, as there are no roads to access it.
This region is extremely humid. It rains almost every day except during the dry season from December to March.
Size
Angel Falls has a total height of 3,212 feet, according to the National Geographic Society. This total height includes a single uninterrupted drop of 2,648 feet, which is the tallest uninterrupted waterfall on Earth. This is around 15 times the height of North America’s Niagara Falls. Angel Falls also has 564 feet of steep cascades and smaller drops downstream from the main falls. The waterfall is 500 feet wide at the base.
However, defining which waterfall is the tallest can be a controversial topic as some believe that the measurements of Angel Falls are inaccurate. The waterfall was measured in 1949 by surveyor Perry Lowrey, during an expedition funded by National Geographic. It is unknown if any additional efforts to survey the falls have taken place since 1949.
The water that descends from Angel Falls often does not reach the bottom. The fall is so long and steep that the air pressure is often stronger than the water pressure. The water is turned to mist before it reaches the small tributary below.
The three tallest waterfalls in the United States can be found on the Hawaiian Islands. Olo’upena Falls and Pu’uka’oku Falls both descend into the Pacific Ocean from the same cliff on the north coast of the island of Molokai. Waihilau Falls descends into a deep valley on the island of Hawaii. The fourth and fifth tallest, Colonial Creek Falls and Johannesburg Falls, are both located in the state of Washington.
The highest waterfall in Virginia is Crabtree Falls, located in Nelson County. This waterfall is a 1,200-foot-long series of cascades with five distinct drops.
Name
The indigenous name given to the waterfall by the Pemon Indians was Kerepakupai Merú, which means “the deepest place waterfalls.” But outside of the area, the waterfall is known as Salto Angel or Angel Falls.
The name Angel Falls came from an American explorer and aviator Jimmie Angel. Angel first saw the waterfall when he flew over it in 1933. In 1937, he crash-landed his plane on the mountain above the falls. The passengers were unharmed, but they had to trek across difficult terrain with a low food supply. The Venezuelan government named the falls in his honor in 1939.
Angel, however, was not the first to discover the waterfall. According to accounts of Venezuelan explorer Ernesto Sánchez La Cruz, he spotted the falls in 1912 but did not publicize his discovery.
In 2009, Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez began promoting to change the name of the waterfall to its original indigenous name. However, the decision was not made official, so it is still known by the name of Angel Falls.
Classifying waterfalls
There are multiple ways to classify waterfalls, including total height, width or average volume of water. So while Angel falls is considered the tallest waterfall based on total height, it’s not necessarily considered the largest.
Based on the average volume of water, Inga Falls is the world’s largest waterfall. It is located in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where the Congo River twists in a series of rapids. The estimated volume of water discharged from Inga Falls is 910,000 cubic feet per second.
Another popular way of classifying waterfalls is by width. Based on this measurement, the largest waterfall is Khone Phapheng Falls located in Laos. At this waterfall, the Mekong River flows through a succession of relatively shallow rapids. The width of the Khone Phapheng Falls is about 35,376 feet.
Some consider Victoria Falls to be the world’s largest waterfall. Though it is not the highest or the widest waterfall in the world, based on its combined width and height, it is the world’s largest sheet of falling water. Found on the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe in Africa, Victoria Falls has a width of more than a mile and a height of 354 feet.
Types of waterfalls
A waterfall’s type is the way it descends. Most waterfalls fit into more than one category.
Block — a waterfall that descends from a wide stream
Cascade — a waterfall that descends over a series of rock steps
Cataract — a powerful waterfall with strong currents
Chute — a waterfall that has a narrow stream passage, forcing water through at unusually high pressure
Fan — a waterfall where water spreads out horizontally as it descends
Frozen — a waterfall that freezes for at least part of the year
Horsetail — a waterfall that maintains contact with the hard rock underneath it
Multistep — a series of connected waterfalls, each with their own plunge pool
Plunge — a waterfall, unlike horsetail falls, that lose contact with the hard rock
Punchbowl — a waterfall with a wide pool at its base
Segmented — a waterfall where the water separates as distinct streams
Underwater waterfall
Though Angel Falls is considered the world’s largest waterfall on land, it isn’t the largest on Earth. The largest known waterfall is actually under the ocean beneath the Denmark Strait, which separates Greenland and Iceland.
The waterfall — known as the Denmark Strait cataract — begins 2,000 feet under the ocean’s surface and plunges to a depth of 10,000 feet, nearly a 2-mile drop. That is more than 3 times the height of Angel Falls.
Waterfalls can occur underwater because cold water is denser than warm water. In the Denmark Strait, southward-flowing cold water from the Nordic Seas meets warmer water from the Irminger Sea. The cold, dense water quickly sinks below the warmer water and flows over the huge drop in the ocean floor.
When the water from the Denmark Strait cataract reaches the ocean floor, it forms a massive current traveling south, replacing warmer surface water that’s flowing north.