The water that descends from Angel Falls often does not reach the bottom. The fall is so long and steep that the air pressure is often stronger than the water pressure. The water is turned to mist before it reaches the small tributary below.

The three tallest waterfalls in the United States can be found on the Hawaiian Islands. Olo’upena Falls and Pu’uka’oku Falls both descend into the Pacific Ocean from the same cliff on the north coast of the island of Molokai. Waihilau Falls descends into a deep valley on the island of Hawaii. The fourth and fifth tallest, Colonial Creek Falls and Johannesburg Falls, are both located in the state of Washington.

The highest waterfall in Virginia is Crabtree Falls, located in Nelson County. This waterfall is a 1,200-foot-long series of cascades with five distinct drops.

Name

The indigenous name given to the waterfall by the Pemon Indians was Kerepakupai Merú, which means “the deepest place waterfalls.” But outside of the area, the waterfall is known as Salto Angel or Angel Falls.