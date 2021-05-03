Ann Hopper: Our job doesn’t end with the shift

That was nine years ago. Now I’m the clinic manager at Cedarfield in western Henrico County, and my staff and I make sure our 400 residents lead healthy and safe lives in their independent-living apartments and cottages.

We do a little bit of everything. We change dressings for patients who have had procedures done and assist doctors who see residents in the clinic. We handle emergency calls and help families when our residents are in the hospital. We try to keep the residents independent as long as possible.

The pandemic made my team’s work over the past year more complicated – and pressing. Residents had to isolate in their apartments and cottages when the campus was shut down. During this time, my team provided comfort as well as information to residents, most of whom were scared of COVID-19.

But the pandemic didn’t fundamentally reshape how I see my job. In many ways, the most important part of being a nurse at Cedarfield is developing that special bond with a resident. In fact, I feel like each of our residents helps and teaches me more than I help and teach them. It’s like we need each other.

That’s why being a nurse is never just a job, and my responsibility to my residents doesn’t end when my shift ends.