ALBRIGHT & BUOYER

Mr. and Mrs. Lewis Duncan Buoyer of Richmond, Virginia are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Miss Mary Frances Buoyer to Mr.Wilson Blaine Albright, son of Mr. and Mrs.William Clint Parsley and Mr. and Dr. Thomas Andren Albright, all of Austin, Texas. The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Mrs.Worth Duderstadt of Stone Mountain, Georgia and her late husband Mr. Richard Boone Felner, and Mr. Clayton Howell Buoyer and his late wife Mrs. Janet Cornwell Buoyer of Raeford, North Carolina. Mr. Albright is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. James WilliamWilson of Austin, Texas and the late Mr. and Mrs.William Blaine Albright of San Antonio, Texas. Mary Frances is a graduate of St. Catherine's School in Richmond and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.Wilson is a graduate of Stephen F. Austin High School, the University of Texas, and the University of Texas School of Law. An April 2022 wedding is planned.