Ann Moore & Drew Osinski

Mr. and Mrs. Glenn R Moore of Richmond, Virginia are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Ann Russell Moore of New York City to Drew Wheatley Osinski of New York City, son of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Osinski of Hingham, Massachusetts formerly Weston, Connecticut. The bride-to-be is a graduate of St. Catherine's School and Washington and Lee University. She was a sponsor of the 2011 Bal du Bois and was presented at the Richmond German in December 2011. The groom-to-be graduated from Fairfield Prep in Fairfield, Connecticut and St. Lawrence University. An October wedding in Richmond, Virginia is planned.

