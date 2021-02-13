Anne Carter Bland & Cole Songer

Mr. and Mrs. Richard Wesley Edward Bland are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Miss Anne Carter Bland, to Mr. Joseph Cole Songer, son of Mr. Todd J. Songer and Dr. Lane Songer, all of Richmond. Miss Bland is the granddaughter of the late Hon. and Mrs. Joseph Bland of Alberta, and the late Dr. and Mrs. Thomas Sale of Hampton. Mr. Songer is the grandson of the late Mr. James Songer and Nancy Ann Songer of Charleston, WV, and Mr. Carl Todd Taylor and the late Anne Shelor Taylor of Meadows of Dan. The couple are graduates of the University of Virginia. She is completing her final year at the University of Virginia School of Law. He is a software engineer at Capital One. A September 2021 wedding in Richmond is planned.