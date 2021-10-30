Anne Carter Blankenship & Patrick Crilley

Mr. and Mrs. John Millington Blankenship of Richmond, Virginia are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Miss Anne Carter Blackwell Blankenship of Chevy Chase, Maryland to Mr. Patrick Michael Crilley, also of Chevy Chase, MD and son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Thomas Crilley of Chevy Chase, MD. and the late Diane Hammerley Crilley. The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Robert Blackwell Barnes, Jr. and the late Mr. and Mrs. Robert Millington Blankenship III. Miss Blankenship, a graduate of St. Catherine's School, received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce from the University of Virginia's McIntire School as well as a Bachelor of Arts in French Language from the University of Virginia. She was a sponsor in the 2012 Bal du Bois benefitting Sheltering Arms Physical Rehabilitation Hospital. She is currently employed by Marriott International in Bethesda, MD. The groom-to-be is the grandson of the late Dr. and Mrs. Francis Joseph Crilley, Jr., the late Colonel and Mrs. Craig C. McCall, and Ms. Irene Hammerley and her late husband, E. Nelson Hammerley, Jr. Mr. Crilley, a graduate of Gonzaga College High School, received a Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of Maryland. He is currently employed by Transwestern in Bethesda, MD, and co-chairs the Auxiliary Board of the Washington Jesuit Academy. An April wedding is planned.