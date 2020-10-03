Austin Dunkum & Brandon Traylor

Mr. and Mrs. James Dunkum of Richmond are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Austin Nicole, to Brandon Traylor, son of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Traylor of Chesterfield. The bride to be is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ellis Dunkum of Chester and Mr. and Mrs. Richard Dunsing of Richmond. Austin is a graduate of Virginia Tech and works as a Senior Respiratory Specialist at Reckitt Benckiser. Brandon is the grandson of Mr. Thomas R. Traylor Jr. of Matoaca and the late Mrs. Joyce Traylor of Matoaca and Mrs. Charlotte Perry of Chester and the late Mr. William E. Perry Jr. of Chester. Brandon is a Firefighter in Chesterfield County. An April wedding in Richmond is planned.