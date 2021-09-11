Brooke Waggoner & William Belzak

The engagement of Miss Brooke Afton Waggoner, daughter of Ms. Cassandra Nelson and the late Mr. Darren Waggoner, both of Mechanicsville, VA, to Dr. William Charles McNeal Belzak, son of Mr. Byron Belzak and Ms. Kathleen McNeal of Asheville, NC, is announced with great pleasure by the bride's mother. Brooke is the granddaughter of Helen Nelson Little of Mechanicsville, VA, and the late Allan D. Nelson of Culver City, CA, and the late Fredric and Sheila Wagner of Mechanicsville, VA. Will is the grandson of the late Charles and Wanda Belzak of Willow Grove, PA, and the late Fred McNeal and the late Ruth Peterson McNeal, both of Marietta, GA. Brooke graduated from North Carolina State University with a Bachelor of Zoology and then from The Raymond A. Mason School of Business at The College of William and Mary. She is the co-owner, along with her brother, of her father's legacy company. Will graduated from North Carolina State University with a Bachelor of Economics, and then from The College of William and Mary with a Master of Arts in Psychology, and most recently from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill as a Doctor of Philosophy in Psychology. Will is employed as a Psychometrician - Assessment Scientist at Duolingo. A fall wedding at the Historic Hanover Courthouse is planned.