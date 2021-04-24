Mr. and Mrs. Ray Singleton Lacy, Jr. of Mineral are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Rebecca Caroline Pendleton, to Sean Joseph Reddy of Richmond, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Sean Reddy of Greenville, South Carolina. Miss Lacy is a graduate of Sweet Briar College and received a Master's degree from the College of William and Mary. She is employed as a school counselor. Mr. Reddy graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University and works as a software consultant. A July 2021 wedding in Richmond is planned.
Caroline Lacy & Sean Reddy
