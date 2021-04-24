 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Caroline Lacy & Sean Reddy
0 comments

Caroline Lacy & Sean Reddy

  • 0
Caroline Lacy & Sean Reddy

Mr. and Mrs. Ray Singleton Lacy, Jr. of Mineral are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Rebecca Caroline Pendleton, to Sean Joseph Reddy of Richmond, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Sean Reddy of Greenville, South Carolina. Miss Lacy is a graduate of Sweet Briar College and received a Master's degree from the College of William and Mary. She is employed as a school counselor. Mr. Reddy graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University and works as a software consultant. A July 2021 wedding in Richmond is planned.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

WILBERGER & MOUNTCASTLE
Engagements

WILBERGER & MOUNTCASTLE

Mr. and Mrs. David MadisonWilberger, Jr. of Richmond, Virginia are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Meghan MadisonWilberge…

FLIPPO & MOORE
Engagements

FLIPPO & MOORE

Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Carter Flippo of Doswell, Virginia, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Emily Carter, to John Thomas…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News