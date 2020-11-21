Caroline Smithers & West Seaman

Mr. and Mrs. John A. Seaman, III of Richmond, Virginia are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Miss Caroline Leigh Seaman, of Richmond, to Mr. John Westwood Smithers, III, of Richmond, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Westwood Smithers, Jr., of Irvington, Virginia. Miss Seaman attended Douglas Freeman High School, and is a graduate of The New Community School in Richmond. She graduated from the Savannah College of Art and Design in Savannah, Georgia, and is a 2021 degree candidate for a Master of Art Education degree at Virginia Commonwealth University. Miss Seaman is an Art Teacher with Henrico County Public Schools. Mr. Smithers, is a graduate of St. Christopher's School in Richmond, and a graduate of Randolph- Macon College in Ashland. He received a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Richmond. Mr. Smithers is an attorney with Marks & Harrison. The bride to be is the granddaughter of Mrs. Max Klotz and the late Mr. Klotz, of Fredericksburg and Richmond, Virginia; the late Dr. Catherine Seaman and John A. Seaman, Jr. of Faber, Virginia; and Mrs. Joe Payne and the late Mr. Payne, of Atlanta, Georgia. The groom to be is the grandson of Mrs. George Clifford Kirkmyer, Jr. and the late Mr. Kirkmyer, of Richmond and Irvington; the late Mr. and Mrs. John Westwood Smithers of Richmond; and Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Alfred Keane of Richmond. An October 2021 wedding is planned at "Rockford", the Seaman family farm in Nelson County, Virginia.