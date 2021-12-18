Christopher Alexander & Julian van der Made

 Skip to main content
Together with their families, Mr. Christopher Carlisle Alexander and Mr. Julian John Alexander van der Made, both of New York City announce their engagement. Mr. Alexander is the son of Mr. & Mrs. James Thomas Alexander III of Richmond, Virginia, and the grandson of the late Capt. & Mrs. James Thomas Alexander, Jr. and the late Mr. & Mrs. Patteson Branch. A graduate of St. Christopher's School, Mr. Alexander received a Bachelor of Arts from Washington & Lee University and a Master of Science from New York University. He is currently a Vice President at Meridian Capital Group, the commercial real estate brokerage. Mr. van der Made is the son of Dr. Pieter van der Made and Mrs. Elizabeth van der Made-Laird of Rotterdam, the Netherlands and the grandson of the late Mr. Cornelis van der Made and the late Jkvr. Catharina Isabella Six, the late Dr. John Dale Laird and Mrs. Monya Mettler. A graduate of Gymnasium Erasmianum in Rotterdam, Mr. van der Made received a Bachelor of Arts from Cornell University and a Master of Science from Columbia University, where he is currently a Doctoral Candidate in earth and environmental engineering. An October wedding is planned in Vermont.

