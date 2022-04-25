 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Corbin Blackwell & Kevin Donahue

  • 0
Corbin Blackwell & Kevin Donahue

Mr. and Mrs. Carl Fleming Blackwell of Richmond, Virginia are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Anne Corbin Blackwell to Kevin Robert Donahue, both of New York City. Kevin is the son of Mr. and Mrs. John Joseph Donahue of Truro, Massachusetts and Scottsdale, Arizona. Corbin is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. William Winchester Paca, Jr. and the late Mr. and Mrs. John Davenport Blackwell, all of Richmond, Virginia. Kevin is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. J. Richard Tomlinson of Villanova, Pennsylvania and the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles J. Donahue of Newburyport, Massachusetts. A July wedding is planned.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ann Moore & Drew Osinski

Ann Moore & Drew Osinski

Mr. and Mrs. Glenn R Moore of Richmond, Virginia are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Ann Russell Moore of New York City …

Kathy Talley & Bob Blinn

Kathy Talley & Bob Blinn

Kathryn Forest Talley and Robert Christopher Blinn, both of Richmond, are announcing their engagement. Kathy is the daughter of Mary Anne C. T…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News