Corbin Blackwell & Kevin Donahue

Mr. and Mrs. Carl Fleming Blackwell of Richmond, Virginia are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Anne Corbin Blackwell to Kevin Robert Donahue, both of New York City. Kevin is the son of Mr. and Mrs. John Joseph Donahue of Truro, Massachusetts and Scottsdale, Arizona. Corbin is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. William Winchester Paca, Jr. and the late Mr. and Mrs. John Davenport Blackwell, all of Richmond, Virginia. Kevin is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. J. Richard Tomlinson of Villanova, Pennsylvania and the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles J. Donahue of Newburyport, Massachusetts. A July wedding is planned.