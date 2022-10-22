Cydnea Shearlds & Malcolm Friday

Mr. and Mrs. William B. Friday of Richmond, Virginia, announce the engagement of their son, Malcolm B. Friday to Cydnea L. Shearlds, Esq., daughter of Mr. Kenard M. Shearlds and the late Mrs. Pamela C. Shearlds of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. A September 2023 wedding is planned in Washington, D.C. Mr. Friday is a 2017 graduate of Howard University in Washington, D.C. earning a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering. He is a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. Ms. Shearlds is also a 2017 graduate of Howard University in Washington, D.C. earning a bachelor's degree in Political Science. She also received her law degree from Temple University Beasley Law School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 2020. Ms. Shearlds is a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. The couple will reside in the Washington, D.C./Maryland area.