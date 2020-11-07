DIZE & FARLEY

Mr. and Mrs.William Andrew Dize of Onancock, Va., are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Miss Kristen Brooke Dize, to Mr. Taylor Llewellyn Farley of Richmond Va., son of Mr. & Mrs. James C. Farley Jr of Richmond, Va. The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of the late Mr. & Mrs. Colburn Dize of Onancock, Va., and Mr. & Mrs. Elton White of Sanford, Va. Kristen is a graduate of Randolph- Macon College and is employed by Miles E. Godwin High School as an Exceptional Education teacher. The groom-to-be is the grandson of the late Mrs. Marjorie Navas and Mr. James C. Farley of Richmond,Va., and the late Mr. and Mrs. J. C. Llewellyn of Fort Worth, Texas. Taylor is a graduate of the Virginia Military Institute and is employed by JE Leisfield as a project manager A June wedding is planned.